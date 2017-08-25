LAHORE (PR) - Minister of State for Ministry of Industries & Production, Sardar Muhammad Arshad Khan Laghari visited the head office of Pakistan Engineering Company Limited (PECO) Lahore. He was received by Mairaj A Ariff, Managing Director/CEO, along with CFO, GM (Audit) and GM (BD) of PECO. Managing Director of TUSDEC also received the minister.

Managing Director/CEO of PECO briefed the minister of state on the affairs of PECO. He was apprised that PECO is playing a vital role in the manufacturing of quality engineering products of international standards and earned solid reputation due to quality and reliability. The Managing Director/CEO briefed the minister that during the year 2016-17 PECO net sales were Rs.1,351 million and profit after tax was Rs.55.04 million whereas contribution to national exchequer during the year was Rs.248.84 million.

Laghari appreciated the Managing Director/CEO of PECO and his team for their tireless efforts for outstanding performance of the company during the year.

He also expressed his gratitude to the Managing Director/CEO for his due diligence and all the company’s employees who worked efficiently and delivered outstanding performance in the backdrop of challenging economic and business environment.