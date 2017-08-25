LAHORE - The Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) is going to commence three weekly flights from Karachi to Najaf, Iraq from September 14, 2017.

The soft launch of flight was held at PIA Head Office on the finalisation of flight operations. The tickets are available for sale effective from August 24, 2017. PIA will provide check-in facility for passengers traveling from major cities of Pakistan.

While sharing views on the commencement of flights to Najaf, PIA CEO Nayyar Hayat said that it is yet another achievement. He said that the concept is to provide convenient and seamless connection through check-in from the major cities of Pakistan for Najaf flights from Karachi on competitive fares. Passengers, who used to travel through other means with long wait for connections will now be able to fly PIA with check-in facility.

Hayat said that PIA aims to improve its service standards by considering the feedback of customers’ and travel agents. PIA will initially operate three flights a week from Karachi to Najaf providing connections from major cities of Pakistan with convenient timings, he added. Passengers will now be able to travel from their respective cities without the hassle of long waits and will get their luggage at their final destination, he said.