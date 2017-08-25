KARACHI (PR) - The Board of Directors of Silkbank Limited, in a meeting held on Thursday, declared an operating profit of Rs 887 million, with a profit after tax of Rs 478.3 million for the half year ended June 30, 2017, reflecting a growth of 39% as compared to the same period last year. This was a result of 19% increase in net interest income and a 40% increase in non-interest income as compared to the same period last year.

For the first time, the Bank’s deposit base exceeded the Rs 100 billion landmark and closed at Rs 102 billion, highlighting an overall growth of 18% as compared to December 2016. On the assets side, Bank’s advances also witnessed a growth of 20%as compared to December 2016.

Furthermore, the Bank continued its focus on building low cost deposits, as the CASA ratio improved from 58.79% in December 2016 to 63.68% in June 2017, a clear indication of customers growing confidence in the Bank.