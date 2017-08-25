ISLAMABAD - Water and Power Development Authority (WAPDA) Chairman Lt Gen (r) Muzammil Hussain Thursday reviewed progress on water sector projects of WAPDA in Balochistan province.

During the briefing about the projects, he said that in view of water requirements in the province, WAPDA is making utmost efforts to initiate construction work on a number of dams in Balochistan in the shortest possible time, said a press release.

These projects include Naulong Dam, Hingol Dam, Badinzai Dam, and Sukliji Dam. While briefing the chairman, WAPDA Chief Engineer (West) said that Naulong Dam is ready for construction, financing of which is being negotiated with the Asian Development Bank through Economic Affairs Division, Government of Pakistan, whereas Hingol Dam, Badinzai Dam and Sukliji Dam are at planning stage and PC-II of the three projects had been sent to the Planning Commission through Ministry of Water and Power for approval.

The issue relating to handing over of Mirani Dam to the Government of Balochistan for its operation and maintenance was also discussed during the meeting. Mirani Dam was completed by WAPDA about 10 years ago.

WAPDA Chairman also visited Quetta Electric Supply Company (QESCO) and WAPDA Hospital Quetta.

During his visit to QESCO Headquarters, the Chairman was briefed by the QESCO Chief Engineer (Planning) about QESCO's performance, its power system, development schemes, and projects being implemented by the company for improvement of power distribution system across the province.

The chairman was also briefed that subsidy on agriculture tubewells in Balochistan was withdrawn in December 2016. Since then, the arrears payable by the agriculture tubewells consumers have swelled to Rs.31 billion, inflicting adverse impact on financial health of QESCO.

Later, during his visit to WADPA Hospital Quetta, the Chairman had a detailed round to observe the healthcare facilities being provided at the hospital to the employees of WAPDA and power sector entities including QESCO, National Transmission & Dispatch Company (NTDC) and power Generation Company (GENCO)-II.

Speaking on the occasion, the Chairman said that WAPDA is committed to providing latest treatment facilities to WAPDA and power sector employees through its own healthcare system which exists throughout the country.

Though WAPDA has already developed a good healthcare system, the incumbent Authority has decided to upgrade these facilities for benefit of the employees. In addition, WAPDA is also in the process to establish a medical college to further strengthen its healthcare system, he added.

It is worth mentioning here that WAPDA has a fully-fledged healthcare system in the length and breadth of the country. It comprises of 12 hospitals, 13 fortified dispensaries and 17 basic dispensaries to serve the employees of WAPDA and power sector companies.

A sum of Rs.3.61 billion was spent during the last fiscal year to provide treatment facilities to WAPDA and power sector employees through WAPDA healthcare system.