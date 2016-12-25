SANGHAR - Minister for Petroleum and Natural Resources Shahid Khaqan Abbasi says no development is possible without resolving the energy problem.

He was addressing the groundbreaking ceremony of new gas processing plant in Sanghar.

The Gambat South Gas Processing Plant will provide fifty million cubic feet of gas per day and will be completed at the cost of seventeen billion rupees.

The minister said that another gas processing plant would be completed within next year costing eight billion rupees.

Abbasi said that he had directed the PPL managing director to give the locals employment on merit and the residents of areas be extended the gas facility.

The minister further stated that LNG was being imported to fulfill the gas requirements and three prominent international gas companies were ready to set up LNG terminals in Pakistan.

Later talking to media, he dispelled the impression that with CNG pumps owners, determining the price on their own would result in price hike.

He said that it would result in competition and the benefit would go to the people.