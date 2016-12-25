ISLAMABAD: A Chinese company has shown keen interest in investment in auto sector of Punjab. Chinese Company President Wang Tao showed the interest during a meeting with Punjab Chief Minister Shahbaz Sharif in Lahore on Saturday. The company president said his company wanted to set up vehicles manufacturing plant in Punjab. During the meeting, Punjab chief minister welcomed the interest by the Chinese company, and said the provincial government would provide all facilities required in this regard. –DNA
Chinese firm to invest in Punjab’s auto sector
