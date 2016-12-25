LAHORE: (PR): A great Christmas carol-signing ceremony was held at Pearl Continental (PC) Lahore. The event was attended by many individuals from both the Christian and Muslim communities from across Pakistan.

A choir of 20 students from Sacred Heart Convent School, Convent of Jesus and Mary, St Anthony's presented hymns on the occasion, enthralling the guests with their beautiful singing. Besides heads of Christian institutions, prominent personalities from different walks of life and the guests staying at the hotel also attended the function.

Prominent among them were Rt. Rev

Samuel Robert Azariah (Moderator Bishop at Diocese of Raiwind), while special guests on the occasion were the children from convent.

Main attraction was the Santa Claus who distributed gifts among the participants. The function began with the welcoming address by PC GM Zulfiqar Malik, which was followed

by brief sharing of views by guests of honor.

Zulfiqar, on the occasion, said Pakistan is a country

where the religious minorities have always lived in peace.

“West should see the real face of

Pakistan wherein people of all religious backgrounds live in harmony and have respect and love for each other,” he added.

