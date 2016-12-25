Christmas carol-signing function at PC

LAHORE: (PR): A great Christmas carol-signing ceremony was held at Pearl Continental (PC) Lahore. The event was attended by many individuals from both the Christian and Muslim communities from across Pakistan.

A choir of 20 students from Sacred Heart Convent School, Convent of Jesus and Mary, St Anthony's presented hymns on the occasion, enthralling the guests with their beautiful singing. Besides heads of Christian institutions, prominent personalities from different walks of life and the guests staying at the hotel also attended the function.

Prominent among them were Rt. Rev

Samuel Robert Azariah (Moderator Bishop at Diocese of Raiwind), while special guests on the occasion were the children from convent.

Main attraction was the Santa Claus who distributed gifts among the participants. The function began with the welcoming address by PC GM Zulfiqar Malik, which was followed

by brief sharing of views by guests of honor.

Zulfiqar, on the occasion, said Pakistan is a country

where the religious minorities have always lived in peace.

“West should see the real face of

Pakistan wherein people of all religious backgrounds live in harmony and have respect and love for each other,” he added.

.

UBL, Mastercard launch 50pc cashback campaign

Karachi (PR): UBL, Pakistan’s Best Bank 2016, has launched 50 percent cashback campaign in collaboration with MasterCard and MCR Private Limited.

MCR manages world renowned food brands, Pizza Hut and Burger King in Pakistan. With this offer, customers can avail up to 50 percent cashback on their UBL Masterpass QR transaction done on any Pizza Hut and Burger King outlets across the country.

When ready to checkout, customers ‘simply scan to pay’ by accessing the Masterpass QR functionality on their UBL Omni mobile app and scanning the QR code displayed at the merchant’s checkout counter.

This provides customer with fast, secure and convenient payment experience on UBL Omni mobile app.

Muhammad Zaman, Head Digital Banking, UBL said on the occasion “UBL has been the leading financial institution offering innovative products and services in the space of digital payments.

This new service will go a long way in further changing the payment landscape in Pakistan. We are delighted to team up with world’s leading brands MasterCard, Pizza Hut and Burger King to facilitate customers with this new service.”

Workshop at UET

Lahore (PR): A PEC consultative regional workshop on review of accreditation policies and procedures was held at the conference hall of University of Engineering and Technology (UET) Lahore.

Pakistan Engineering Council (PEC) Chairman Engr Javed Saleem Qureshi, while presiding over the event, said that measures were being taken to ensure the quality of engineering education by following the international standards so that Pakistan could compete with rest of the world. “In this regard, multiple meetings are being conducted with all the stakeholders to address all concerns,” he said, and added, “It should be a priority for the institutes to produce highly skilled manpower.

UET Vice Chancellor Professor Dr Fazal Ahmad Khalid called for following outcome-based educational system for raising the standards of engineering sector.

He appreciated the role of PEC in supporting engineering education institute to excel in order to meet the future demands.

All the participants on the occasion gave their inputs on the accreditation.