Lahore - Engro Corporation (ENGRO PA) has completed Engro Foods (EFOODS PA) sell-off by transferring its 47.1 percent stake (361.3m shares) in EFOODS to the Friesland Campina Pakistan (FC).

This would result in approximately Rs39.9b (Rs76/share) capital gains for ENGRO in Dec 2016 quarter.

Now after the divestment of EFOODS and EFERT (already taken place in June 2016 for Rs19.5b), ENGRO would end up with Rs43b after meeting the estimated Rs20b cash requirement for its already announced Thar coal project and RLNG fired power plant.

But the conglomerate has remained tight-lipped on its future plans, resulting in doubts in investors’ minds and negative implications for stock prices.

Though, there is no clarity over the future projects, we expect power theme to dominate majority of the investments where, several projects are under consideration including a 450MW RLNG power plant, another LNG terminal and investment to provide digital power solutions to power generation companies in Pakistan. That said, we cannot rule out a possibility of one-off dividend by ENGRO in the range of PKR15-20/share after setting aside cash for its future investments.

As the EFOODS transaction has concluded, we expect ENGRO to announce its future plans in the near term which would be the key trigger for the stock prices.

Considering ENGRO track record, management profile and decent valuation upside, we recommend ‘BUY’ on the scrip with SOTP based Dec 2017 TP of Rs373 per share.

Key risks to our valuations include, increase in gas prices, further fall in Urea prices, rise in WMP prices and delay in commencement of Thar power projects.