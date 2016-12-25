Lahore - Fauji Cement (FCCL PA) has signed a contract with a Chinese firm to install 7.6MW of Waste Heat Recovery power plant at its Line-I, which would be completed by March 2018.

Fauji Cement has already approved the installation of WHRP (on Line-I and Wartsila Captive power plant) in its Dec 09, 2016 board meeting without mentioning the cost and capacity.

We expect the cost of WHR plant would be $8-10m and is likely to contribute Rs0.25/share to the bottom-line from FY2020.

To recall, FCCL has already installed a 12MW WHR plant on its line-II, which started operations in 2015.

By incorporating the WHRP in our valuations, we revise up our Dec 2017 FCCL Target Price to Rs53 (from Rs52) per share.

The stock is included in our Preferred Pick for 2017 as the re-commissioning of Line-II from April 2017 would revive back company profits. At present, FCCL is using low margin outsourced clinker after the Silo collapse incident on Line-II in May 2016.

We expect FY2017 EPS at PKR2.7 which would jump to PKR4.75/share by FY2018. Risks to our valuation include increase in coal prices, fall in cement demand, initiation of price war and delay in Line-II operations beyond Apr 2017.