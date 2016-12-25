LAHORE - Minister for Railways Khawaja Saad Rafique on Saturday claimed that Pakistan Railways per year revenue generation had increased 100 percent during the last three- and-half years.

Talking to journalists after inaugurating ‘Rehabilitated Diesel Locomotive and New Hopper Wagons’ at Lahore Railway Station, he said new hopper wagons were being put on the roads for the fast transportation of coal to new coal-fired power plants.

He hinted that Railways would add six billion to its per year profit list after start of coal transportation.

“Pakistan Railways’ profit increased from Rs18 billion in 2013 to Rs36 billion in 2016,” he elaborated.

He further claimed that department’s revenue would touch Rs40 billion till June 2017.

Saad further said that revenue through freight trains had also increased from around Rs2 billion annually in 2013 to Rs11 billion in 2015-16, and by June next year it will touch Rs16 billion.

PR, Bestway Cement sign MoU

Meanwhile, Pakistan Railways and Bestway Cement Company on Saturday signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) for the transportation of coal.

PR Chief Marketing Manager Abdul Hameed Razi and BCC Cement Company Senior Marketing Manager Syed Kamran Faisal signed the MoU at PR headquarters.

Minister for Railways Khawaja Saad Rafique and department officials witnessed the ceremony.

Under the MoU, coal would be transported from Port Qasim and Bin Qasim Railway Station to Usman Khattar and Pind Dadan Khan Railway Station.

The agreement was signed initially for six months, which could be further extended by six months.

The cement company will deposit Rs 150 million to PR under the head of FDA.

Every month 14,000 and 6,000 tonnes of coal would be transported from the ports to Usman Khattar and Pind Dadan Khan Railway Stations, respectively, while loading and unloading would be the responsibility of the cement company.