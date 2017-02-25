ISLAMABAD:- The federal government has released over Rs2.1 billion to Capital Administration and Development Division (CAAD) for various development projects. The amount has been released under Public Sector Development Programme (PSDP), Radio Pakistan reported. According to Planning Commission, Rs1 billion have been released for renovation and rehabilitation of physical infrastructure of 200 educational institutions under PM's Education Reforms Programme in Islamabad capital territory. Rs 500 million were released for construction of additional family suites for the Members of Parliament.–APP