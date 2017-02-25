LAHORE (PR): Irrigation workers on Friday held a national conference at Bakhtiar Labour Hall under the aegis of All Pakistan Irrigation Labour Federation (APILF) presided over by General Secretary Khushi Muhammad Khokhar.

All Pakistan Irrigation Labour Federation (APILF) workers demanded the provincial government to raise pay scales of skilled and semi-skilled Irrigation field staff. They also demanded increase in old age pension, house rent allowance and free qualitative education to each child. They also demanded provision of adequate water resources for providing uninterrupted supply of water to general public and agriculture sector. The workers pledged their complete support against menace of terrorism which is killing innocent citizens including children and women.

The conference was also addressed by Veteran Trade Union Leader Khurshid Ahmed, who is also General Secretary of All Pakistan Workers Confederation.

On the occasion, the participants demanded the Punjab chief minister to intervene and halt the discrimination in the pay scales and fringe benefits to the technical, skilled and semi-skilled field staff in comparison with the ministerial staff.

By another resolution, the participants condemned the restriction of travel against the citizens of Muslim countries and appreciated the decision of Supreme Court of USA to declare the resolution against the fundamental rights.