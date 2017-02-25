LAHORE - The Punjab Provincial Development Working Party (PDWP) has approved five development schemes of various sectors with an estimated cost of Rs3,045.869 million.

These schemes were approved in the 56th meeting of Provincial Development Working Party (PDWP) of current fiscal year 2016-17 at P&D Complex, Lahore. P&D Provincial Secretary Iftikhar Ali Sahoo, members of the Planning & Development Board, provincial secretaries concerned and other senior representatives of the relevant provincial departments also attended the meeting.

The approved development schemes included preservation and restoration of Lahore Fort at the cost of Rs964.087 million, rationalization, revision and development of Environmental Quality Standards and Industry Specific Standards (Revised) (PC-II) at the cost of Rs30 million, construction of model vertical shaft brick kiln in collaboration with Punjab Brick Kiln Association (PPP Mode) (PC-II) at the cost of Rs20 million, dualisation of Sialkot-Eminabad Road upto Dharam Kot length=37.20 km (Phase-I km No.0/0 to 7/20, length=7.20 km) District Sialkot at the cost of Rs785.112 million and dualisation of Gujranwala Sheikhupura Road (acquisition of land, compensation of structure & re-location of utilities services), Gujranwala at the cost of Rs1,246.670 million.