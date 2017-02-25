KARACHI - SBP has imposed 100 percent cash margin requirement on import of certain consumer items. The central bank has taken this step in exercise of powers entrusted to it under Banking Companies Ordinance, 1962. This regulatory measure would discourage the import of these items and would have nominal impact on the general public. The requirement of 100 percent cash margin has been prescribed on items such as motor vehicles (both CKDs and CBUs), mobile phones, cigarettes, jewelry, cosmetics, personal care, electrical & home appliances, arms & ammunitions etc. SBP expects that this regulatory measure would help accommodate incremental import of growth-inducing capital goods, said a statement issued on Friday.