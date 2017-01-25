USAID celebrates success of dairy project

LAHORE (PR): Mission Director for the United States Agency for International Development (USAID) in Pakistan John Groarke during his visit to Lahore joined Asif Saeed Manais, minister for livestock & dairy development, to celebrate achievements and successful completion of USAID’s Dairy Project, implemented by the Dairy and Rural Development Foundation (DRDF).

This five-year, $21 million project, promoted sustainable dairy development in Punjab. Through a partnership with the Government of Punjab and Nestlé Pakistan, the project improved the lives of over 50,000 small dairy farmers through its skill-based training programmes, resulting in a 17 percent increase in the average milk yield and an over 10 percent boost in farmers’ income. Every intervention of the project added value, generated further income for small farmers and created jobs for rural men and women. The project also upgraded 118 farms now serving as training hubs for small dairy farmers, installed a pilot 50 cubic meter biogas plant for a dairy cooperative milk chiller in Vehari and constructed a 375 cubic meter biogas plant at the government-owned Bahadurnagar Farm in Okara.

To ensure sustainability and to further share knowledge acquired through the project, all training modules, print material and videos have been placed in the libraries of five universities in Punjab. The project’s website will continue to be maintained by the DRDF, as will the helpline offering guidance and advice to dairy farmers.

The event featured a theatre performance and a talk show for the audience. Over 200 representatives from the Punjab Livestock Department, dairy industry, academia, NGOs, beneficiaries and project staff were in attendance.

Challenges in startup ecosystem discussed

LAHORE (PR): Karandaaz Pakistan, in partnership with Planet N Group of Companies and Lahore University of Management Sciences (LUMS), hosted a workshop on “Challenges in the Startup Ecosystem in Pakistan” with an objective to connect entrepreneurs on the path to commercialisation with industry experts and promote exchange of ideas among each other.

The workshop aimed to engage with key stakeholders meaningfully to discuss the operating environment, deliberate on the challenges in the startup eco-system and propose strategies to address those challenges.

Through the workshop, participants identified common challenges faced by startups and suggested solutions. Broad discussion areas included Curriculum & Awareness, Company Law, Role of Incubators/Accelerators and Exits & IPOs for which working groups were formed. The workshop showcased the value, economic impact and contribution to entrepreneurial advancements for the development of start-up ecosystem in Pakistan.

Nadeem Hussain, Founder & Coach Planet N Group, enlightened the audience about the importance of building an ecosystem by discussing the shortcomings and areas of improvement. He also underscored potential areas that need to be addressed for empowering entrepreneurial culture in order to avoid the menace of economic failure. Moreover, Planet N will publish a white paper providing solutions to the challenges discussed in order to rationalize entrepreneurial spirit in Pakistan.

“Active collaboration and engagement between startups and ecosystem enablers, such as incubators, accelerators and policymakers, is critical in order to develop a comprehensive understanding of the challenges faced by aspiring and existing entrepreneurs and developing creative solutions. We believe that this workshop organized by Karandaaz Pakistan in collaboration with Planet N and LUMS Centre for Entrepreneurship will inspire scalable programmes to empower youth in the region,” said Ali Sarfraz, CEO of Karandaaz Pakistan.

Haier named No 1 brand once again

LAHORE (PR): Euromonitor, the world’s most authoritative market research institution, has declared Haier the No 1 brand of major appliances in the world in terms of volume sales for an unprecedented 8th consecutive year.

Data released by Euromonitor for the year 2016 shows that volume sales of Haier brand major household electrical appliances accounted for 10.3% of the global market. This means that one out of every ten household electrical appliance sold in the world carries the Haier brand name.

This is the 8th consecutive time that Haier has topped Euromonitor’s list of top selling brands of major appliances. This strengthens Haier’s position as a pioneer of new innovative technologies and market leading engineering design and features.

In addition to volume sales of Haier refrigeration appliances, home laundry appliances, electric visi coolers and freezers were also significantly ahead of competing brand retail sales, retaining Haier's place as a world leader.

Healthcare services for TPL Life Insurance customers

KARACHI (PR): TPL Life Insurance is now providing access to an exclusively designed TPL Life Lounge & Healthcare Services for its customers at OMI Hospital. The unveiling ceremony of the newly opened TPL Life Lounge at OMI Hospital took place with the core management of TPL Life Insurance and various dignitaries of the hospital present.

TPL Life CEO Faisal Abbasi and Dr RA Rahim, Chairman & CEO of OMI Hospital, cut the ribbon at the opening.

“TPL Life Exclusive Lounge at OMI Hospital is indicative of our commitment to introduce ‘real’ value added offerings to our customers. We believe that this facility will be a significant leap in taking care of our valued customers when it really matters. We are thankful to OMI Hospital and its management for sharing the same vision as TPL Life’s i.e. ensuring our customers experience the best of care when they visit the hospital. This indeed is a very happy moment for all of us.”

The range of services offered by TPL Life at OMI Hospital include 24/7 access to facilitation by the TPL Life Attendant, quality insurance advisory services through the company’s insurance expert, information regarding health, savings and life insurance plans, appointment alerts and a concierge service for refreshments.

Roshan Rahain to host music festival for children

LAHORE (PR): Roshan Rashain will be organising Pakistan’s first ever Music Festival for children and families in Lahore. The aim of the festival is to show how music can improve understanding, comprehension and confidence of children; the festival will provide children a platform to showcase their talent and a fun day for families at the venue.

The festival will be held at Ali Institute of Education. Workshops for different age groups of children will be conducted by one of the festival partners ‘Dheere Bolo’. Some topics to be covered through the workshops include Introduction to Mosiqi and Mosiqar for the Sub-Continent, History of Singing and Listening to Qawwali and How To Set Up a Recording Studio from Scratch.

Food, games and other exciting stalls will be set up to engage the families attending the festival. Popular multi-percussion band Quadrum will be performing at the closing of the festival.

Speaking about the idea behind the festival, Shaigan Azhar, CEO/director of Roshan Rahain, says, “The Music Festival is going to happen biannually so that we reach out to maximum children and families alike. The festival is going to become a rich platform where children from different disciplines, backgrounds can find a reason for creation, collaboration, exchange and creative expression about music.”

Roshan Rahain is a young organisation led by creative individuals working to bring a change on how children are being taught and how different forms of art could be integrated in the teaching methodology.

PLRA chief forms teams

LAHORE (PR): The Punjab Land Records Authority (PLRA) director general has constituted surprise monitoring teams to ensure the finest delivery of services at Arazi Record Centres. According to the spokesman for the PLRA, as directed by Captain Zafar Iqbal, director general of the Punjab Land Records Authority, special teams have been constituted to access the delivery of services, ensure timely provision of services and in time redressal of public complaints at ARC’s throughout Punjab.

The PLRA director general has issued instructions to heads of service centres to improve attendance of staff and set daily targets before starting the daily business. Moreover, he instructed the centre heads to prepare a plan to address the issues of priority like correction of records, resolve block khewat issues and overall public facilitation.

LG introduces Smart InstaView refrigerator

LAHORE (PR): LG Electronics (LG) has introduced a new kind of refrigerator, called Smart Insta View™, which is embedded with an array of convenient features provided by Amazon’s Alexa Voice Service and powered by LG’s own webOS smart platform.

Unveiled at CES 2017, LG’s new flagship Door-in-Door refrigerator features a 29-inch touch LCD display, which, thanks to its InstaView feature, instantly turns transparent with just two knocks of the screen and allows users to look inside the refrigerator without opening the door. Now with webOS, consumers can also explore a host of WiFi-enabled features directly on the refrigerator, creating a streamlined and powerful food management system all housed directly on the front of the fridge door.

Amazon’s Alexa Voice Service gives users access to an intelligent personal assistant that, in addition to searching recipes, can play music, place Prime-eligible orders from Amazon.com including groceries, add items to a shopping list and more. With over 6,000 skills available, Alexa can also control one’s smart home, request car service, set kitchen timers and check the weather - all hands-free by just using your voice. With Alexa, daily tasks in the kitchen - such as cooking or planning for the day - turn into a dynamic, entertaining experience.

In addition to the services provided by Amazon, the LG Smart InstaView refrigerator offers a variety of other convenience-enhancing features. The Smart Tag menu allows users to add stickers and tags on the screen to indicate which foods are stored as well as the ability to input the expiration date of each item, so the refrigerator can issue reminders when foods near expiration. Family members can set up memos for each other and create to-do lists that display on the screen. To check inside the refrigerator remotely, a 2.0 megapixel panoramic super-wide-lens camera captures images of the interior from a variety of different angles which are accessible via smartphone, a must-have feature for anyone who would like to see what’s at home while grocery shopping.

Millat Tractors to launch Emission Compliant Diesel Engines

LAHORE (PR): Millat Tractors Limited will be launching Pakistan’s 1st Emission Compliant Diesel Engines & Export Tractor Models in a graceful ceremony to be held on Thursday, January 26, 2017. Federal Minister for Science & Technology and Defence Production Rana Tanveer Hussain will be the chief guest at the event.

Turkish Food Festival continues at Avari Towers

KARACHI (PR): Avari Towers Hotel, the finest hotel in Pakistan, is always focused on arranging gastronomically inspired food festivals from around the globe. They welcomed dignitaries from the diplomatic communities, top executives of the corporate world, media representatives and influencers, along with the foodies of Karachi at the launch of the Turkish Food Festival at Asia Live on 20th January 2017.

The Turkish Consulate General, Murat M. Onart, and Emmanuel, Avari Towers Hotel Food and Beverage Manager, opened the festival.

Emmanuel Riggi said, “I am proud to have hosted the opening event along with our PR & Communication Manager, Madiha Owais and chef who prepared a special menu to welcome the guests to experience the authentic Turkish cuisine.

Avari Towers Executive Chef Imran said, “Turkish Cuisine is always a pleasant surprise for food lovers. It is always exciting to prepare a new cuisine at Avari Towers that would enrich the culinary experience of local visitors.”

Avari Towers Hotel looks forward to welcoming guests at Asia Live for Turkish Cuisine every day at 7:30pm till 29th January 2017.