MULTAN (PR): Daewoo Pakistan Express Bus Service Ltd, Pakistan’s largest transport company, will operate the Multan Metro Bus Service.

Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif on Tuesday inaugurated the Multan Metro Bus Service in the presence of Punjab Chief Minister Shehbaz Sharif, Punjab Governor Rafique Rajwana and several high-ranking officials. The landmark project was initiated by the Punjab government back in 2015 on similar lines as in Lahore and Rawalpindi-Islamabad.

Addressing the gathering at the historic occasion, the prime minister said that the metro bus service will greatly benefit the underprivileged people of Multan. Daewoo Express Chief Executive Officer Shaheryar Chishty said that operating Multan Metro Bus Service for the Punjab government is a matter of pride for Daewoo Express. “We are very impressed by the professional manner and transparency through which the entire bidding process was conducted by Punjab Mass Transit Authority,” he added. He also said that this encourages them more to invest further into other transport projects of the government in other cities of the country for the benefit of the public at large.

The Korean company, Daewoo Pakistan Express Bus Service, which has been operating inter-city buses nationwide and Lahore City buses for the last 18 years, was awarded the contract through competitive bidding process to operate the Multan Metro Bus Service. Daewoo Express has imported 35 articulated buses in accordance with the specifications of the Punjab Mass Transit Authority. In keeping with its tradition of always introducing state-of-the-art buses, these buses comply with global standards of rapid mass-transit.

The Multan metro buses are equipped with CAN system and have environment friendly Euro-3 engines which produce 75 percent less emissions compared to other diesel buses. These buses will transport 90,000 commuters daily on very affordable fare of Rs20 one-way. The Multan Metro Bus Service will run on a dedicated corridor across the city which is 18.5 km long and comprises 21 stations.