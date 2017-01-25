ISLAMABAD - Federal Finance Minister Senator Ishaq Dar on Tuesday emphasized that the government’s utmost priority with respect to privatisation is to ensure that transactions are conducted in an open, fair and transparent manner.

He made these remarks while chairing a meeting to review matters related to privatisation here at the Ministry of Finance.

Privatisation Commission Chairman Mohammad Zubair briefed the minister on the status of the ongoing privatisation transactions.

He apprised the minister on the status of various state-owned entities including Pakistan Steel Mills and SME Bank.

He said that the government is actively working to resolve the financial bleeding caused to the national exchequer by loss-making state-owned enterprises. He stated that the government makes a decision regarding the restructuring or privatisation of each loss-making entity on a case-by-case basis while keeping in view the specific circumstances of each entity, and in the best interests of the people of Pakistan.

He urged the Privatisation Commission to complete the ongoing transactions in a timely manner whilst ensuring full compliance with the applicable laws and regulations.