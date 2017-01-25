KARACHI - ICI Pakistan Limited continues to show solid performance in line with its growth aspirations.

Unconsolidated profit after tax for the six months, at Rs1,536 million, is 18 percent higher than the same period last year, with earnings per share at Rs16.63. An interim dividend at the rate of 80 percent ie Rs8 per share has been declared by the Board of Directors.

Operating result for the six months, at Rs1,934 million, is 17 percent higher than during the same period last year, owing to improved performance in the polyester, life sciences and chemicals businesses. The improved performance of the polyester businesses attributed to better domestic margins, along with cost rationalisation initiatives which reduced the Business’s overall operating cost by 2 percent. In the life sciences business, both pharmaceuticals and animal health divisions posted double-digit growth.

Net turnover for the six months at Rs19,638 million translated into a 9 percent increase over last year, while all businesses showed a positive trend in this respect, the life sciences and polyester businesses were the major contributors, with growth of 21 percent and 7 percent respectively.