Railways to rehabilitate 93 bridges till June 2017

ISLAMABAD (APP): Pakistan Railways will repair 93 railway bridges up to June 2017 to ensure the safety of the passengers. "Pakistan Railways had already rehabilitated 66 bridges," official sources in the Ministry of Railways told APP. The Railways administration desires to provide quick and safe journey to the travelling public within shortest possible time, they added. "There are 13,841 bridges including 532 major and 13309 minor bridges over the system. Most of the bridges were constructed well before partition, when Railway System was introduced in the subcontinent and have completed their useful life, the sources added. They said that due to dedicated inspections and regular maintenance, bridges are generally in satisfactory condition for safe train operation. In rehabilitation of flood damages, out of 69 bridges, 16 have been completed and remaining will be completed up to June 2017, the sources added.

They said the rehabilitation bridges will ensure safety standards, remove speed restrictions imposed on weak bridges, ensure effective maintenance in reducing the operational cost and meet the increased requirements of freight and passengers.

Extensive oil, gas exploration being carried out in FATA

ISLAMABAD (APP): In a bid to achieve self-sufficiency in the energy sector, the government has started extensive oil and gas exploration activities in different parts of the Federally Administered Tribal Areas (FATA). MOL Pakistan, an oil and gas exploration company, has commenced the 'Gravity Survey' in Tal block of North Waziristan Agency, besides it is planning to conduct drilling in the Biland Khel area under the same block, according to official data available with APP. While, Oil and Gas Development Company Limited (OGDCL) has completed a 2D seismic survey in the FR Barinu area of Latamber block in 2016 and the drilling would start by the end of 2017. The OGDCL has also planned to initiate the 2D seismic survey in the Wali Block, covering South Waziristan Agency, Lakki Marwat and FR Tank. At present, the project is under discussion with the law enforcement agencies and hopefully the survey would complete in the current year.

China's assistance in cotton sector will be game changer: Experts

MULTAN (APP): Cotton Research Station (CRS) Director Dr Sagher has said that China's cooperation in cotton sector and the vital addition of a Bio Technology Lab in Punjab would be a game changer for cotton in the country. Under CPEC project, China is establishing Bio Technology Lab for superior quality and disease-resistant varieties of cotton and other crops. Chinese experts visited Multan, Lahore and some other cities earlier to check suitable place for establishing Bio Technology Lab. "Chinese Ministry of Science and Technology approved the project and Biotechnology Lab would be introduced in Lahore. I hope it would start working in the ongoing year", Dr Sagher said while talking to APP here. He said that China would provide genes and basic research would be conducted in Lahore and Applied Research in Multan. To a query, on the difference between crop cultivation in both countries, Dr Sagher observed that Chinese farmers used to cultivate 80,000 short stature plants while Pakistani farmers cultivate only 15,000 cotton plants on one acre.

Pakistanis to get mobile bank account facility by 2019: PTA

ISLAMABAD (APP): Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) Chairman Dr Syed Ismail Shah on Tuesday said that efforts were underway to open bank accounts on mobile through which the people would be able to open mobile bank accounts till 2019. Talking to APP here after attending the opening session of the 29th South Asian Network Operators Group (SANOG) meeting, he said that Pakistan has been playing a leading role in this group. He said that currently about 40 million people were using mobiles in the country, while 87 percent people have access to the mobile facility. Dr Shah said that geographically 57 percent Pakistanis have the access to mobile facility. He said two and a half year ago there was no broadband service in Pakistan but now the country has access to 3G, 4G and HD technologies. He said the government, had withdrawn 19.5 percent tax on mobile data with the cooperation of provinces. He said that 71 percent of SIM's have been verified through biometrics system.

A special mobile application, he said, had been prepared for the special persons with the cooperation of Telenor, adding that these people would be able to use internet service like ordinary citizens.