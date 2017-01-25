ISLAMABAD - Federal Minister for Commerce Khurram Dastgir Khan has said the Pakistani Diaspora in Europe is instrumental in enhancing Pakistan's trade with the European countries by projecting changing reality of Pakistan that offers immense opportunities for investment and trade.

He said this while addressing representatives of Pakistani Diaspora in Belgium on Tuesday.

The commerce minister said that in today's world, where trade and economic ties had become a key component of diplomacy, perceptions about the trading partners had huge impact on trade relations and in this respect the Pakistani Diaspora could be of great help.

He said that the emerging positive reality of Pakistan offered opportunities for peace and development, not only within the country, but also in its immediate and extended neighbourhood. Sharing the good news from Pakistan, he said, "An era of stability and socio economic development has begun.” He said,

"Pakistan has come a long way since elections in 2013. Today democracy is taking roots in Pakistan. Economy is growing and security has improved, providing the space necessary to undertake the essential reforms.”

The commerce minister said that government's commitment to tackle terrorism effectively, coupled with handling challenges in power sector and initiating essential institutional reforms, greatly boosted Pakistan's economy. He said that due to continuous efforts of the government economy had been put on the right track and it was growing at a vigorous pace.

He said that efforts were being made by the government to enhance Pakistan's exports. Recently, he said, on the occasion of Prime Minister's Trade Enhancement Initiative in Islamabad Nawaz Sharif announced a Rs180 billion incentives package for exporters. He said that overcoming gas and power shortage remained top priority and this would help in strengthening the export base.

He said that investors' confidence had gone up. Bloomberg has ranked Pakistan Stock Exchange as the fifth best performing exchange in the world and best in Asia.

Travel Advisories on Pakistan were being revised the world over. As a result, foreign investors have started returning to Pakistan.

The country's economic ratings are improving due to growth facilitated by improved economic situation, the minister said.

The minister said, "Pakistan has one of the most attractive investment regimes in the world, allowing foreign investors 100% repatriation of profits and easy convertibility into foreign exchange. Pakistan's policy trends have been consistent with liberalisation, privatisation and facilitation being its cornerstones".

He pointed out that vast investment opportunities were available in Pakistan in various sectors, including energy, consumer goods, food and agriculture, housing, healthcare, education, financial services, capital markets, information technology, oil and gas and infrastructure.

Pakistan's GDP growth touched 4.7% in 2016, surpassing the target of 4.5% as indicated by Asian Development Outlook 2016 report. Government's macroeconomic and structural reforms and improved security were being counted among major factors for outpacing earlier growth forecast. Inflation and the current account deficit were lower than expected, while foreign exchange reserves strengthened and the budget deficit shrank, he added.

The minister pointed out that as per Inclusive Development Index of World Economic Forum Report 2017 released in Davos on 16th January this year, Pakistan had been ranked 52nd, ahead of India (60th), among 79 developing economies.

Pakistan's ranking in terms of Global Competitiveness Index (GCI) 2016-17 has also witnessed improvement by four notches as it stood at the 122nd position in 2016-17 against the 126th position previous year 2015-16 out of the total 138 countries.

Khurram said that Pakistan suffered from misperceptions. Overseas Pakistanis could play a vital role in improving the image of the country as every one of them was an ambassador of Pakistan who could help the country by representing it in a best possible way.