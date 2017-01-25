ISLAMABAD - Raising objection to the WAPDA enquiry report about cost escalation of Neelum Jhelum Hydropower Project (NJHP), the Planning Commission has recommended the Economic Committee of the National Economic Council (ECNEC) to fix the responsibility for the cost escalation of the project, it is learnt reliably here.

ECNEC which is meeting here on Wednesday will also discuss two 2,453 MW Haveli Bahadur shah and Balloki RLNG-based power plants where it was requested to delink the interpretation of Article 154 of the constitution from the release of funds to the project, official sources told TheNation. ENCEC is meeting here to discuss project in Energy, Climate Change, Higher Education and Health sector.

According the agenda of the meeting, ECNEC will also consider Rs3.62 billion Green Pakistan Programme which is aimed at the revival of forestry resource of Pakistan. Under the project, 100 million trees will be planted in the country in next five years. A revised PC-I of the Neelum Jhelum Hydropower project is being presented for the ECNEC approval. Although the current cost of the project has crossed Rs400 billion. However, the ECNEC will approve the first revised PC-I of Rs274 billion. The original PC-I for the project was approved at Rs84 billion which was increased to Rs274b and then Rs414 billion. Now, ECNEC will consider the second revised PC-I of Rs274 billion.

Earlier, ECNEC has directed WAPDA to conduct an enquiry and find out that how the cost of the Neelum Jhelum Hydropower cost has escalated from the initially approved Rs82 billion to Rs274 billion. WAPDA was also directed to make new policy for the future projects, to avoid the situation that leads to cost escalation of NJHP.

In its enquiry, WAPDA didn’t fix the responsibility on any one’s shoulder and said that the consultant has made mistakes while there was also some design problems. The Planning Commission has objected finding of the enquiry and said that consultant was working under WAPDA supervision and they were responsible to take action against the consultant. The Planning Commission has also raised question that with whom approval WAPDA has handed over the project contract to the contractor with Rs130 billion instead of ECNEC approved Rs84 billion. Did WAPDA send a revised PC-I with Rs130 cost to the ECNEC, the commission questioned.

Similarly, WAPDA has also prepared a booklet regarding future management guidelines to be used in future project development. The Planning Commission also objected to the booklet and said that the book needs approval from the competent forum.

Similarly, the summaries of two RLNG-based power projects is also coming to the reconsideration of ECNEC as the federal government has failed to remove the concern of the Sindh regarding the interpretation of the Article 54 of the constitution, a pre-condition of the ECNEC approval, as it is creating hurdles in the authorisation of funds for the projects.

The ECNEC in February last year approved, in principle, two RLNG-based power plants to be installed in Punjab province. The projects included 1,230 MW (gross) combined cycle power plant at Haveli Bahadur Shah, Jhang costing Rs98,104.56 million and 1223 MW (gross) Combined Cycle Power Plant at Balloki, Kasur, costing Rs92,336.02 million. ECNEC had also constituted a committee with the, federal ministers for water & power, petroleum minister, attorney general, provincial finance ministers and federal secretary law, to resolve the issue of interpretation of Article 154 of Constitution within one week. However, despite the lapse of one year the issue is still lingering on which is creating hurdles in the authorisation of funds for the project, the official said. Now it has been decided to move another summary for the approval of ECNEC for the delinking of agreement with Sindh, definition of the Article 154 of Constitution, and the release of funds.

As per the reservation of Sindh government, RLNG is natural gas and Constitution does not categorise natural gas into indigenous or imported. In pursuance of Article 154 of the Constitution, approval of the CCI is mandatory for the formulation and regulation of policies for the transportation, utilisation, marketing, allocation and distribution of LNG. Supply of natural gas from Sindh, under swapped arrangements, cannot be construed as LNG supply to the power project. The swapping arrangement has seriously compromised energy security of Sindh as import of RLNG is highly uncertain and unreliable. The projects of Expended Programme of Immunisation (EPI) in Baluchistan, Immunisation Programme in Sindh and Phds Scholarship programme under US Pakistan Knowledge Corridor Project is also being presented to the ECNEC for approval.