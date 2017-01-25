KARACHI - Pakistan Stocks Exchange (PSX) briefly broke the psychological barrier of 50,000 points early on Tuesday morning for the first time, just 30 minutes into trading but couldn’t sustain it. In the end, shares gained around 92 points or (0.19pc) close at 49,969 level.

Volatility prevailed in the market as the index, in spite of repeated attempts, failed to sustain above 50,000 level and closed 93 points higher at 49,969 points, brokers said. Investor interest was seen in the cement sector as the sector gained to close (0.34pc) higher than its previous day close. DGKC (up 2.11pc) and FCCL (1.44pc) were among the major gainers of the aforementioned sector.

Fertiliser sector extended its previous day gain on the back of the news that ECC has authorised continuation of fertiliser subsidy scheme for FY17 and has also permitted export of 0.3 million tons of urea fertiliser till April 28, 2017 without the subsidy that is being extended for local urea sales. FFBL (rose 0.40%) was among the top performers of the aforementioned sector. Profit taking was witnessed in HCAR (down 3.49%) as skeptical investors came in to book their profits a day before the automobile assembler’s 3Q financial result announcement, stated analyst Nabeel Haroon.

ISL announced EPS of 1.37/share which was below expectations. This led the stock price to close at its lower limit of 5pc. INIL also followed and closed at its lower limit. PSO rallied today and closed at its upper limit following expectations that it might announce healthy profits, said dealers at major brokerage.

Overall, volumes decreased by 315 percent to 509m shares compared to 600m shares changed hands yesterday, while value increased by 16pc, Rs28.5b/$271m.