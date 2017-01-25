PESHAWAR - SNGPL Khyber Pakhtunkhwa General Manager Arbab Saqib has said that to end the protest in a peaceful manner on the demand of district administration and police, gas pressure was increased more than required, but this is not the long-lasting and durable solution of the low pressure.

He said the administration and police should take strict action against against the illegal consumers of Sui gas in the Karak and Banda Daud Shah to prevent the illegal connections. "low pressure issue has occurred due to leak pipes and illegal connection which not only caused a huge loss to the government exchequer but also affecting the consumers", GM remarked.

He said that as per agreement between the provincial government and SNGPL department phase-I of pilot project is ready which is awaiting funds to start practically work on it. The GM has also demanded the police and district administration to take action against those who tempered the Kohat-DI Khan Sui Gas transmission line.

He also demanded actions against illegal connections in industrial and commercial areas of Karak, Hangu and adjacent areas. He further said that the low pressure issue could be resolved after elimination of illegal connection.