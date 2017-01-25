LAHORE - The Sui Southern Gas Company Limited (SSGC) has dismissed a report about misappropriation of billions of rupees the company collected in lieu of gas development surcharge (GDS).

Referring to a news report with the headline “Massive corruption by oil and gas companies unearthed” published on January 23, the SSGC said, “It must be made absolutely clear that it exercises great discretion in its financial matters and will never indulge in any unfair and unjust practice.”

The company spokesperson said, “GDS was recoverable from the Government of Pakistan instead of being payable till June 30, 2015. Hence, the question of misappropriation or holding of GDS funds by SSGC does not arise.”

He said that any SSGC-related news should be verified from company sources before publishing.