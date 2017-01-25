SIALKOT:- The Trade Development Authority of Pakistan (TDAP) is organising trade delegations which will visit Iran and Iraq in April 2017.According to senior TDAP officials, the TDAP has also invited the exporters belonging to sports goods, surgical instruments, leather and leather goods, textile and readymade garments sectors to participate and visit Iran and Iraq with TDAP's trade delegations in this regard.–APP
Trade delegations to visit Iran, Iraq in April
