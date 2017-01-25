ISLAMABAD - The World Bank (WB) on Tuesday showed interest in projects aimed at facilitating long-term financing in Pakistan, including housing finance.

A WB delegation led by Country Director Patchamuthu Illangovan met Finance Minister Ishaq Dar and reviewed the World Bank portfolio in Pakistan. The WB delegation, including Sebastian Molineus, director of Finance and Markets Global Practice at World Bank, is currently visiting Pakistan.

The country director of the World Bank briefed the finance minister about bank's portfolio in Pakistan, including the status of various ongoing development projects. Molineus said that economic reforms under the present government had been strategic, relevant and sustainable. He congratulated the finance minister on successful implementation of reforms and the resulting economic turnaround. He said that government's reforms played a major role in increasing financial inclusion in the country. Furthermore, Molineus showed interest, on behalf of the World Bank, in projects aimed at facilitating long-term financing in Pakistan, including housing finance.

The finance minister expressed his satisfaction at the progress made so far on various development projects being undertaken in Pakistan with World Bank's help. He praised cooperation between Pakistan and the World Bank. He said that both sides must strive to strengthen this relationship in order to take it to the next level.

The finance minister thanked Molineus for his remarks about present government's economic reforms. He said that after having achieved macroeconomic stability the government was now focused on attaining higher, sustainable and inclusive economic growth. He welcomed the interest shown by the World Bank in projects for long-term financing. He said the Government of Pakistan was always ready to cooperate with the World Bank on initiatives, which could help improve quality of life in Pakistan.