NBP takes major organisational, structural reforms

KARACHI (PR): Saeed Ahmed, after assuming charge as National Bank of Pakistan (NBP) president, has undertaken major organizational and structural reforms aimed towards promoting service quality, business growth, empowerment of field functionaries for improved turnaround time, and addressing the challenges posed by the banking industry, witnessing a gradual shift from the brick and mortar concept to branchless banking.

NBP being the Nation’s Bank considers provision of banking services to the masses (even to the remotest areas) among its primary objectives. To materialize this objective and to promote State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) vision for financial inclusion, the bank recently established a separate group for Payment Services and Digital Banking. This initiative will facilitate NBP to have a more focused approach towards digitization for providing better quality and efficient services for G2P & P2G Payments; customer ease and convenience; and to reduce operational cost translating into increase profitability and value creation for stakeholders. The Bank recognizes that the future of banking is in innovation, digitization, and branchless banking through the alternate delivery channels, thereby providing cost effective solution to the masses. In view of this the bank is planning to strengthen its alternate delivery channel like mobile banking, internet banking, card services and partnering with telecos so as to bank the unbanked segment of the populace thereby promoting financial inclusion.

The bank considers its customers as assets and works on the philosophy of Happy Customer – Our Success. To promote this inherent value and belief and to strengthen the service culture and serves its customer better, the bank has taken another initiative of creating a dedicated service quality division reporting directly to the President. The said division will provide guidelines and trainings for inculcating and strengthening of the service culture in the bank, conduct customer satisfaction surveys, inculcate competition for service culture among field functionaries, reduce complaints through effective management and resolution within minimum possible time, define service standards and improve turnaround time for various levels of service.

Further, the bank has also taken various other restructuring initiatives so as to have a more focused approach towards innovation, fraud prevention, product & business development, focused approach towards SME, agriculture and commercial sector loans, trade business, network planning, image building and strengthen our footprint across the globe.

MJSF partners with DIL

KARACHI (PR): Mahvash & Jahangir Siddiqui Foundation (MJSF) and Developments in Literacy (DIL) have joined hands to support the right of education, for underprivileged children. To initiate this cause, MJSF provided laptops to DIL, to be distributed at various schools, managed and operated by the latter. The distribution event was held at a local school managed by DIL, where the management of both the organizations was present. Furthermore, MJSF is actively providing support to Pakistani citizens, through their ongoingand upcoming projects in the field of education.

COO MJSF, Muhammad Ali Charanya said, “Our partnership with DIL reflects our commitment of working towards the betterment of education in Pakistan. I’m very confident that this collaboration will play a huge role in overcoming the barriers to child education.”

Contributing towards healthcare, education and social enterprise, The Mahvash and Jahangir Siddiqui Foundation is a non-profit organization, which mainly focuses on development of women, children, minorities and disabled individuals. The aim is to promote economic development that will result in improved quality of life, by helping individuals explore their full potential and eliminating barriers to opportunity.

PGC to award cash prize worth Rs10.5m

LAHORE (PR): Punjab Group of Colleges firmly believes that students’ outstanding achievements in examinations are the outcome of their own hard work and guidance of their teachers. So the role of the teachers cannot be undermined and they should be rewarded for their untiring support to the student. Therefore, Punjab Group of Colleges has announced cash prize worth Rs10.5 million for the heads of the institutes and teachers of the position holders of all Punjab Boards and Federal Board acknowledging their contributions in bringing outstanding results.

Askari Bank and Mastercard collaborate

LAHORE (PR): Askari Bank has signed an agreement with Mastercard, a leading technology company in the global payments industry, to offer an enhanced customer experience for the growing base of Askari Mastercard cardholders by strengthening its existing range of services with a number of value-added benefits. The agreement was signed at Mastercard’s regional headquarters in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, by Rashid Nawaz Tipu, Group Head Branch Banking, Askari Bank, and Khalid Elgibali, Division President, Middle East and North Africa, Mastercard.

As part of the collaboration, Askari Bank and Mastercard will invest heavily in training and development, with a sharp focus on greater exchange of knowledge and technical know-how as well as portfolio management and product feature development to better reach the bank’s customers.

Askari Bank was the first bank in Pakistan to introduce Mastercard cards in 1995, and currently offers its customers a wide range of Mastercard products including World, Platinum, Gold, Classic and Corporate cards.

TDAP event in Gwadar on 27th

KARACHI (PR): To underscore the important features of dates from Balochsitan, Trade Development Authority of Pakistan is organizing a ‘Dates Show and Seminar on Value-addition in Dates’ at PC Hotel Gwadar on July 27. This will be the first time that such type of comprehensive promotional programme is going to be organized in Gwadar for creating awareness on the dates sector from Balochistan. The dates growers of the area particularly from Turbat and Panjgoor have been facing multiple technical problems due to lack of awareness.

The speakers from different quarters are invited for seminar who will highlight about these technical issues and measures for enhancement of exports of dates. The target audience of the seminar will be growers and exporters belonging to different trade bodies, government organizations and non-government organizations. TDAP is organizing a series of well-planned date shows and seminars in the various regions of the country in the coming month i.e. in Karachi, DI Khan and Khairpur.