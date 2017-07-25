MULTAN - Director General, Agriculture Research Punjab, Dr Abid Mahmood said on Monday that scientists were developing a new high nutritional value wheat variety that would be carrying good quantity of iron and vitamins.

In a release issued by media liaison unit of Punjab agriculture department, giving a sketch of scientists' achievements and ongoing projects, Abid said that department was making arrangements to make access of small farmers to this wheat variety easy once it is approved for commercial sowing.

DG Research disclosed that scientists' research against the bollworms of cotton has finally paid dividends, adding that dangerous bollworms including Haliothis (American Bollworm) and Spotted Bollworm have been wiped out completely from the cotton zone.

He said that scientists were working day and night to improve quality and production of different crops and developing a cotton variety that can resist and survive unexpected weather changes.

He said that root structure of many crops was being modified through research to increase roots length. Moreover, research was also in progress to protect flowers of food crops and cotton.

He said that the credit for elimination of cotton bollworms goes to Pakistani scientists by virtue of a modern technology that had been acquired free of cost.

Pakistani scientists have also developed a technology that will help paddy crop survive even during floods.

This technology would enable paddy crop to survive even if it remains dipped in flood waters for fifteen days, Abid disclosed.

Another technology enables farmers to sow paddy without water, he said, adding that it has brought about a revolution in rice cultivation in the country.

He said that 25 research institutes of agriculture department in Punjab were working day and night to bring about revolutionary changes in agriculture sector.

He said that farmers utilize one million tube wells to lift ground water for agriculture in addition to utilizing canal water. He added that research institutes were introducing technologies that can save water resources.

He said that good quality fruit was being produced at lower cost due to researchers’ efforts.

He said that 1079 scientists have given a new ray of hope and confidence to farming community and now they do not hesitate to develop larger mango orchards of 40,000 mango plants because they know researchers were there to help them out.



