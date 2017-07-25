Mobile phone import slips down by 5.78pc in FY17

ISLAMABAD (APP): The import of mobile phones during fiscal year 2016-17 fell by 5.78 percent as compared to same period of previous year. The mobile phone import during the period under review was recorded at $709.69 million against the import of $753.224 million in July-June (2015-16). According to latest data of Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS), on month-on-month and year-on-year basis, the mobile phone import in June 2017 however, increased by 12.02 percent in May 2017 and 9.97 percent in June, 2016. The import in June 2017 was recorded at $72.549 million as compared to the import of $64.762 million in May 2017 and 65.972 million in June 2016. Similarly, the overall telecom import also decreased by 0.38 percent in July-June (2016-17) to $1.356 billion from $1.361 billion in same period of the preceding year. Likewise on month-on-month and year-on-year basis, the telecom import also witnessed a downward trend as it fell to $102.796 million in June 2017 from $117.618 million in May, 2017 and $104.441 million in June, 2016 thus showing a decrease of 12.6 percent and 1.58 percent, respectively.

Import of soyabean oil decreases 32.85pc, palm oil increases 12.85pc

ISLAMABAD (APP): Imports of edible oil including soyabean oil and palm oil into the country during previous financial year (2016-17) decreased by 32.85 percent and increased by 12.85 percent respectively as compared the corresponding period of last year. According the data of Pakistan Bureau of Statistics, soyabean imports into the country during 12 months of financial year 2016-17 decreased by 32.85 percent as compared the same period of last year. During the period from July-June, 2016-17, about 87,280 metric tons of soyabean oil worth $122.785 million imported as compared the import of 141,014 metric tons valuing $182.859 million of same period last year, it added. However, during previous financial year, imports of palm oil into the country increased by 12.77 percent and it was recorded at 2,628,253 metric tons worth of $1.905 billion as against the imports of 2,719,179 metric tons valuing $1.689 billion of same period last year.

Call to improve cold chain, supply facilities to develop agri sector

ISLAMABAD (APP): Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FPCCI) has urged the government to pay attention to improve cold chain and supply chain facilities to develop the agriculture sector of the country. FAPCCI stressed the need for creating awareness and offering affordable agricultural machinery to growers to improve the quality and quantity of agricultural produce in the country. In a statement issued here, Chairman FPCCI Regional Committee on Industries Atif Akram Shaikh said that steps must be taken to lift rural communities out of poverty by introducing the commercial agriculture in the country. The ratio of value-addition for the important crops remained 1.5 percent while the horticulture sector suffered more, he observed. Pakistan earns $1.5 billion by selling one million bales of cotton while Bangladesh earns $6 billion by adding value to the same quantity of cotton, he added.

He urged for focusing on value addition, besides paying attention towards increasing per acre crop yield as well as average yield.

Atif Ikram Sheikh said that Pakistan was producing around 30 million tons of fresh fruits and vegetables but could not export it to US and EU markets due to quality issues. He urged the need for improving research mechanism besides reducing the cost of inputs like urea, diesel, electricity, seeds and pesticides to enhance agri exports.

KATI concerned over decline of exports

KARACHI (APP): The leadership of Korangi Association of Trade and Industry (KATI) has expressed their concern over the declining exports of the country and on the delay in payment of refunds to the business community, especially exporters. KATI President Masood Naqi, Senior Vice President Ghazanfar Ali Khan and Vice President Umer Rehan, in their joint statement here on Monday said that the exports sector and industry related to it were facing big challenges. They were of the view that the delay in payment of the huge amount of the pending refunds claims was another hurdle to maintain the production and exports level. They said although energy crisis was managed to some extent, and law and order situation improved yet important parts of the economic policy were not fully implemented. The industrial sector was facing many challenges. The business leaders maintained that more serious efforts were required by the government to reduce the production cost and solve infrastructural problems.