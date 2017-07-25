LAHORE - The pharmaceutical industry representatives have called upon the Drug Regulatory of Pakistan (Drap) to review its directives and permits six months duration to the medicine manufacturers to adopt systems of “Serialisation and barcode” for the medicinal products in the country.

This was one of the main demands made by speakers at the inauguration of 3rd Pakistan Pharma Summit held here at a local hotel on Monday. Addressing the summit, Drap Chief Executive Officer Dr Muhammad Aslam urged the pharma industry to adopt a fresh strategic plan to adopt technological advancements and do compliance with regulatory requirements to match with the highest quality standards being maintained by pharma industry in the developed part of the world.

Punjab Excise Minister Mian Mujtaba Shujaur Rehman informed audience of the summit that the bill to duly amend Punjab Drugs (Amendment) Act-2017 would be tabled in next session of Punjab Assembly.



OUR STAFF REPORTER