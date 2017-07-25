KARACHI - Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) started the week on a positive note as the KSE 100-index gained 235 points but in thin trade. The index closed at 45,529.49 points.

“While the market echoes with calls of the worst being behind us or having already been priced in, the volumes are clearly not buying it yet,” brokers said.

The market seems deaf to the host of sector specific news triggers, with all ears out for the latest political development; at this rate even earnings season may fail to entice market participants from being active, stated analyst Adnan Sami Sheikh.

Top 5 index point performers were NESTLE (up 4.2%), MCB (1.2%), DAWH (1.6%), ENGRO (up 0.7%) & TRG (3.3%), adding 97 points; while MARI (down 1.6%), PMPK (5%), BAHL (1.1%), FCCL (0.9%) & UBL (0.2%) held back 39 points.

On the sector front, fertilizer added 49 points, food 43 points, OMCs 26 points, banks 18 points & tech 16 points, while tobacco shed 9 points.

Stocks closed higher on investor speculation ahead of corporate result announcements, said analyst Ahsan Mehanti.

Government resolve to accept the verdict of Supreme Court on reserved judgment in the Panama Paper case, status quo decision in the SBP policy rate statement on Jul 22 supporting leveraged cement & fertilizers & auto sector, upbeat FDI data and upbeat data on value added textile exports for FY17 played a catalyst role in bullish close, he added.

Market participation thinned further compared to last session; volumes shed 14% to 106n share, while traded value shed 22% to Rs5.4b/$51.3m.

Scrips of total 335 companies traded in the session of which 213 finished in green, 106 in red while 16 remained unchanged. TRG Pak led the volume with 22.7m shares traded.