LAHORE - Disbursement mechanism for fertiliser subsidy announced by the government has not been notified so far, thus adding to the anxiety of the industry, which is already running from pillar to post for release of subsidy pledged in past budget.

The industry, however, has started passing subsidy impact to the farmers, instead of hiking the prices or stopping the sales. The industry had initially stopped the sales; however, with an assurance from the Ministry of Finance that a fertiliser subsidy-notification will be issued very soon, the sales were resumed being peak period for the crops. Unfortunately, till date, this notification has not been issued, due to some unknown reasons or procedural delays.

The previous notification envisaged payments on the basis of GST returns submitted by the companies. However, the Ministry of Food Security had added verification of sales by the provinces, against the spirit of their own notification. While the capacity of provinces was highly questionable, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Sindh did not display the will to support initiative of the federal government. This led to highly sluggish processing of claims by Food Security Ministry, which itself was not equipped with wherewithal to handle the subsidy disbursement in this complex manner.



OUR STAFF REPORTER