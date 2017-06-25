ACCA’s integrated master’s programme changing lives across the globe

LAHORE (PR): The first group of graduates to complete the University of London master’s route to ACCA (the Association of Chartered Certified Accountants) membership are looking forward to future opportunities afforded through having two world-renowned qualifications.

Made possible through an innovative partnership between ACCA and the University of London, the MSc in Professional Accountancy is the only integrated master’s programme with an accountancy body at a professional level in the world.

Jane Towers-Clark, head of university education at ACCA, said: ‘The first group of graduates through our integrated masters with the University of London have provided very positive feedback about the self-study programme. Online learning has allowed us to give access to individuals globally the opportunity to gain the skills necessary to have successful careers in finance and accountancy. We are proud to have created this unique programme which allows learners to gain the ACCA Qualification and an MSc in Professional Accountancy at the same time at a fraction of the cost of traditional masters.”

Speaking about his experience of being the first to be awarded the integrated masters and ACCA Qualification, Muhammad Abrar Siddiqui, Faysal Bank Limited, Pakistan says: “Being able to complete a masters in a short period of time and the opportunity to study a range of thought provoking subjects is what attracted me to the MSc in Professional Accountancy. Completing the award has allowed me to broaden my knowledge of emerging and developing markets at the same time as giving me insight and direction on how to develop research skills. One of the key strengths of the programme is how greatly informative it is. It offers a great understanding of current accountancy issues.

I have been able to improve my career prospects through learning how to become a better problem-solver and decision maker. I found the tutorials for the modules to be well planned and would recommend the courses to fellow students of accountancy.”

HUAWEI Y3 now available in Pakistan

LAHORE (PR): Huawei, the leading telecommunications company, has launched another entry level device in its winning mid-range series – HUAWEI Y3 2017. This revolutionary device is now available in Pakistan and is indeed the best choice in terms of the innovative features it boasts.

Available in 3 beautiful colors; white, gray, gold, the HUAWEI Y3 2017 not only gives off a premium feel but also promises a faster glitch free experience which no other smartphone in this price range offers. Equipped with 1 GB RAM and 8 GB ROM, the HUAWEI Y3 2017 promises the customers abundant speed and storage, allowing users to run multiple apps at once.

The 2200mAh battery allows the phone to last 2 whole days on a full charge, letting the customers carry out their functions. Equipped with an 8 MP rear and 2MP front camera, the HUAWEI Y3 2017 captures crisp and clear pictures, making photography a part of the customers everyday lives. The HUAWEI Y3 2017’s marvelously crafted 2 point multi-touch 5” big display gives off a picture-perfect resolution which will breathe life in all the pictures and apps.

Country Head of Huawei in Pakistan – Blueking stated: “As culture and technology continue to intersect in every aspect of our world, we want to deliver new products and experiences that ultimately improve and enhance life. The HUAWEI Y3 2017 is indeed the best choice for consumers looking for top-of-the-line features in an reliable phone.”

The HUAWEI Y3 2017 truly exemplifies value for money as it categorizes in the mid-ranging series. Customers can purchase the reliable HUAWEI Y3 2017 by simply visiting their nearest Huawei authorized store in the price tag of Rs. 12999.

Huawei is rapidly emerging as an innovative industry leader within the electronics and telecommunications arena, aiming to deliver exceptional services to the rapidly expanding segment of smartphone users in Pakistan, who seek powerful global connectivity.

OPPO offers complimentary official ICC phone case with F3

ISLAMABAD (PR): To commemorate and celebrate the success of Pakistan cricket team’s historic win over India at Champions Trophy 2017, OPPO, the leading camera phone, is offering free official ICC Phone Case on purchase of OPPO F3 Selfie expert to its valuable customers.

Commenting about the offer, CEO OPPO Pakistan George Long said, “OPPO is very enthusiastic about supporting international cricket and cooperating with the ICC in bringing cricket fans more of the world-class competitions that the organization is known for. This unique offer from OPPO will allow us to continue to strengthen our links with cricket lovers in Pakistan, as we join them in celebrating the historic win.”

OPPO is the official global partner worldwide for the mobile phone category for ICC for the period of 4 years till the end of 2019. OPPO is one of the market leaders in its field with an impressive worldwide presence, especially in territories where the game of cricket continues to grow and, in a lot of cases, flourish.

Through the ICC partnership, OPPO is leveraging many high profile cricket tournaments hosted by the ICC to present itself through branding and fan engaging opportunities at the matches.