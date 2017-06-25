LAHORE - Pakistan Carpet Manufacturers and Exporters Association (PCMEA) Vice Chairman Riaz Ahmed on Saturday urged the government to provide sufficient incentives to the exporters to enable them to compete with the tradition rival, India along with other competitors in the international market.

He said this while briefing on his participation in the Export Development Fund (EDF) meeting chaired by Federal Minister for Commerce and Trade, Engr Khurram Dastagir.

He expressed pleasure that, “The proposal of all stakeholders to enhance carpet exports was welcomed by the Minister during the meeting.”

He said, “The Minister has assured PCMEA to resolve the issues of carpet exporters. Besides Khurram Dastagir, the proposals of carpet industry were also hailed by the officials of Trade Development Authority of Pakistan (TDAP).”

He said, “The Ministry of Commerce and TDAP have assured that in future, all policies will be devised after consensus with the carpet industry.”

Riaz Ahmed said that he apprised the EDF meeting regarding the obstacles facing the International Carpets Exhibition to be held in October in Pakistan.

He expressed gratitude on behalf of PCMEA and the entire carpet industry to the Minister for positive response on the proposal to enhance financial cooperation for success of the exhibition.

He said, “The carpet industry has stressed that the proposals given for the welfare of carpet industry should be enforced without delay.”

Chairman Carpet Institute Saeed Khan, Latif Malik, Maj (R) Akhtar Nazeer and other members of carpet industry were also present on the occasion.