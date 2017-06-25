LCCI strongly condemns terrorism in Quetta & Parachinar

LAHORE (Staff Reporter): The LCCI has strongly condemned terrorism attacks in Quetta and Parachanar and called for further strict action against terrorists and their facilitators. In a strong worded statement issued here, LCCI acting president Muhammad Nasir Hameed Khan said that entire nation is saddened by the huge loss of life and injuries caused by the terrorists attack in Quetta and Parachana. He said that business community stands shoulder to shoulder with their affected brothers. He said that our prayers and hearts go out to our brothers of Balochistan and Parachanar in this testing time. He said that terrorist attacks in Quetta and Parachanar are an ample proof of the fact that terrorists have no religion and they are busy to do crime against the humanity. The LCCI Acting President said that it is not just a terror attack on the people of Pakistan but it is a heinous crime against the entire humanity. The LCCI office-bearers said that international community should not sit silent on the terrorism attacks in Pakistan.

as terrorists are fulfilling their ugly designs around the globe.

He said that terrorists had already done serious terrorist attacks in Europe and could play havoc anywhere therefore all heads of states should join heads and evolve strategy to combat common battle against terrorism. He said that the terrorist attacks in Quetta and Parachanar are a well planned conspiracy to shatter the peace in South Asia. He said that these terrorists, their supporters and facilitators should be brought to justice.

PTDC expects rise in tourists numbers on Eid holidays

ISLAMABAD (APP): PTDC expects that tourists flow would increase on Eidul Fitr. MD PTDC Abdul Ghafoor said, "PTDC had announced summer tour packages in the start of the summer season which were continuing till now with offering 20% discounted rates on different motels accommodation, meals and transportation of PTDC motels". He said number of people had been booking hotels and rest houses in hilly picnic spots in northern parts of the country. MD PTDC said northern parts of the country including Murree, Nathiyagali, Ayubia, Bhurban Patriata, Abbottabad, Swat, Naran, Kaghan, Shogran, Rawalkot, Nelum Valley, Gilgit-Baltistan had been witnessing a surge in domestic tourism. He said these areas were likely to receive 50,000 to 60,000 local tourists this year due to Eid holidays and summer vacations. Picnic spots including Abbottabad, Swat, Naran, Shogran and Kaghan were likely to receive 30,000 to 40,000 domestic tourists during Eid holidays, while they normally receive 10,000 tourists each during the summer.

Summer vacations was another factor encouraging domestic tourists to plan their trips to the beautiful hilly areas of northern Pakistan.

He said that PTDC motels were spacious enough to accommodate a large number of people and its Naran motel has 60 rooms, which was situated on the bank of Naran River.

"The Naran valley was very pleasant and peaceful, which attracts a large number of tourists every year," he added.

PTDC offered 20 percent discount on accommodation during this Ramazan, which attracted more domestic tourists.

Irrigation dept recovers over Rs 149m abiana from growers

MULTAN (APP): The irrigation department recovered over Rs 149.6 million water rates (Abiana) from growers in Multan zone during the Rabi season 2015-16 and Khareef 2016. According to official sources, teams recovered over Rs 30 million water rates from Multan, Rs 10 million from Lodhran, about Rs 67 million from Vehari and over Rs 41 million from Pakpattan during the Rabi season 2015-16 and Khareef-2016 from July 2016 to May 31, 2017. Meanwhile, over Rs 4.3 million water charges (Tawan) were recovered from four districts, including Rs 9675 from Multan, Rs 3.5 million from Lodhran, Rs 280020 Vehari and Rs 7744 from Pakpattan district during thg said period. The irrigation teams continued raids to control water pilferage across the region to provide water to tail-end growers properly, the sources concluded.

Govt put country on path of economic growth: Dastgir

ISLAMABAD (APP): Minister for Commerce Khurram Dastgir Saturday said the leadership of Prime Minister Muhammad Nawaz Sharif had put the country on the path of rapid economic growth and prosperity. He said, "In 2013, the country was facing terrorism, load-shedding and economic instability, but today the situation is better due to prudent policies of the PML-N government," Radio Pakistan reported. He said the government was taking concrete steps to enhance tobacco production in Malakand Division and Bajaur Agency. Tobacco growers were provided latest technology to increase per acre yield, he added. Khurram Dastgir said that China-Pakistan Economic Corridor would usher a new era of progress and prosperity in the region. The Minister announced forty-five to sixty percent increase in salaries of Pakistan Tobacco Board employees.