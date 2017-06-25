LAHORE - Speculations over outcome of Joint Investigation Team's findings on Sharif Family case continued to air firestorm at the bourse during the outgoing week, with benchmark KSE 100-share index losing 526 points to close at 46,332 points (down 1.1 percent WoW). Foreign investors remained on a buying spree this week, scooping up value buys amidst relentless selling. Overall FIPI during the week clocked-in at $9.2m as against $9.5m of net selling recorded in the last week. Overall activity also improved during the week with average volume and value clocking-in at 277m (+8 percent WoW) and $124m (+21 percent WoW) respectively. Not surprisingly, almost all major index heavyweights such as oil & gas exploration (-1.4 percent WoW), OMCs (-1.1 percent WoW), fertilizers (-0.4 percent WoW) and cements (-1.2 percent WoW) etc continued to extend losses.

Experts said that after bleeding out 5.4 percent last week, the index managed to plug some holes albeit shedding 526pts in the outgoing week. Pak equities were hammered in the first two trading sessions as domestic politics took center stage, while declining oil prices also added pressure. Wednesday was indeed an epic session with the index reversing directions 7 times tracking nearly 7,000pts & forming a strong bottom. Average daily volumes were up 8 percent WoW, while traded value rose 21 percent to $124m. On the sector front, power & textiles gained 1-2 percent WoW, while autos assemblers shed 4 percent, auto parts & pharma shed 3 percent, E&P’s and banks shed 1 percent WoW .

Banks (+US$10.6mn) bought the most while foreigners bought $9.2mn during the week as against selling of $9.5mn last week; buying was concentrated in banks ($3.2m), fertilizer ($3.0m) & food ($1.2m), while foreigners sold $2.2m of power.

During the week, the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) imposed up to 60 percent regulatory duty on import of new, old and used luxury vehicles. The FBR issued two different SROs on Wednesday to update the implementation of regulatory duty that was announced in the budget on May 26, 2017.

Regulatory duty on more than 500 items has also been enhanced: FBR enhanced Regulatory Duties (RD) on more than 500 items including electronics, milk products, kitchen items, cars, fruits and vegetables.

According to State Bank of Pakistan (SBP); Pakistan’s 11-month current account deficit has risen to $8.9b vs $3.2b last year. Current account deficit in May’17 amounted to $1.6b. Current account deficit is 3.2 percent of the GDP, current account deficit in same period last year was around 1.3 percent of GDP.

According to National Fertilizer Development Center (NFDC); Pakistan’s May’17 urea sales rose to 521,000 tons vs 251,000 tons last year (+108 percent). May’17 off-take figure is slightly higher than experts forecast of 495k tons, where major variance stemmed from EFERT which sold 139k tons against channel checks which indicated 124k tons. This is the highest off-take in the month of May since 2010.

According to National Tariff Commission (NTC), the commission has decided to impose definitive anti-dumping duty of 24 percent on CC (Continuous Casting) Billets imported from China for a period five years effective June 22, 2017. NTC began investigating dumping of billets back in Aug’15 when steel prices were half of what they are today. This duty will have no direct impact on large scale rebar manufactures (price setters) who produce billets in-house. While non-integrated mills (price takers), who import billets will see their margins shrink if prices remain flat. In the long run this will squeeze out the smaller players and will help consolidate the largely fragmented industry into a handful of large integrated low cost producers.

As per the latest data released by State Bank of Pakistan, country current account deficit has touched $1.58b in May 2017 compared to $1.2b in Apr 2017.

This is 3rd highest in the history. Last time in Oct 2008, CA deficit touched $2.4b while in Nov 2007 it reached $1.7b.

The primary reason for the surge is 13 percent MoM increase in imports to $4.6b while continued repatriation of profits took the primary income deficit to $635m in May 2017 vs $424m in Apr 2017. Remittance also increased 21 percent MoM to $1.9b, due to seasonal surge before Eid.

Despite the high CA deficit, SBP reserves increased to $16.4b in May 2017 vs. $16.1b in Apr 2017. Experts attributed the surge to fresh $1.85b loans (short term and long term) and some rise in FDI.

Experts believe that it may be difficult to keep meeting the CA deficit through new loans, as they expect FY2018 CA deficit to cross $11b. In the scenario of falling reserves, they cannot rule out rupee depreciation and monetary tightening in next few months.