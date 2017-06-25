LAHORE (PR): The federal and provincial government and all political parties should unite to defeat anti-Pakistan forces and evil of terrorism and adopt national economic self reliance. The working class wants government to impose taxes upon the elite and feudal lords and traders and rich politicians and use those resources for economic and social development of the country.

These demands were raised in a large meeting held at Bakhtiar Labour Hall, Lahore under the aegis of All Pakistan Workers Confederation, which was attended by large number of trade union representatives and workers. The meeting was also addressed by Rubina Jameel, confederation’s president, Yousaf Baloch, chairman, Ch Akbar Ali Khan, Osama Tariq. Ch. Muhammad Anwar, Niaz Khan and others.

Speaking at the occasion, veteran trade union leader Khurshid Ahmed, general secretary, declared that the working class would observe Eid-ul-Fitar with simplicity. He urged the government to allow one month bonus to the workers on the eve of Eid-ul-Fitar at work place and get implemented labour laws and ensure safe working conditions to the workers and bring the contract and temporary workers on regular basis in conformity with ILO Convention No. 81, 155, 87 & 98 ratified by the Government of Pakistan. The meeting decided to hold Workers Conference after Eid-ul-Fitar to strengthen the struggle of the working class in order to establish a society based upon social justice, fraternity, equity and social democracy and condemned the barbaric killings of innocent Kashmiris by Indian forces.