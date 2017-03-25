Bahria Town hands over apartments’ keys to owners before scheduled time

KARACHI (PR): The joy of Pakistan Day celebrations multiplied for the families who received the keys of their apartments in Bahria Apartments project at a graceful possession handing over ceremony held at Bahria Town Karachi.

Bahria Apartments is a project of Bahria Town Karachi which was started in January 2014 and has been successfully completed within a record time. The possession has been delivered to the owners before the scheduled time, which speaks volumes about the integrity, timely delivery and trustworthiness of Bahria Town which make it the most favourite and reliable real estate brand of the people of Pakistan.

The possession handing over ceremony was attended by Ahmed Ali Riaz Malik, CEO Bahria Town, Admiral Hayat, Head Bahria Town Karachi, Zain Malik, VCE Bahria Town and Shahid Qureshi, Country Head Sales, management of Bahria Town, the owners of the apartments along with their family members, noted social and corporate personalities and the public. The excitement was visible on the faces of the owners who received the keys. Speaking on the occasion, the Bahria Town CEO said, “Timely completion of projects and delivery of possession before scheduled time, remain the hallmarks of Bahria Town. Bahria Town is setting unprecedented standards of quality, commitment, innovation and customer-satisfaction in the field of real estate not only in Pakistan but in Asia.”

Dr Safdar thanked Bahria Town by saying, “Purchasing a property is not easy in Pakistan. But Bahria Town’s hassle-free instalment plans, commitment to quality, timely delivery and overall credibility makes it a lot easier. This is the first property that I have purchased and my family cannot wait to move into their new home.”

For Mrs Shaukat, a housewife, Bahria Town’s lifestyle was the main attraction. She explained it saying, “Bahria Town is the best place to live in Karachi. From a stylish and luxurious lifestyle, the sense of security, greenery, 24/7 maintenance and an endless list of facilities offer a beautiful living experience. I am delighted to have received the keys of my unit in Bahria Apartments and wish to make the master-planned community my home in a day or two.’

The opening of Roots Millennium Schools, Bilal Departmental Store, New Horizon Fine Dining restaurant and Carnival Area with a range of local and Burger King, Pizza Hutt, The Cave, Istanbul, Koyla Karhai, Afridi Inn, Filly, Freshens, Baloch Ice Cream, A-One Foods, Freshens, The Creamery and other facilities are turning in Bahria Town Karachi into a heaven for its residents.

A large number of residents are already enjoying Bahria Town’s world class facilities at Bahria Homes and other locations in Bahria Town Karachi which is Pakistan’s largest private real estate project.

Bahria Town Karachi features the world’s third and Pakistan’s largest jamia masjid, Pakistan’s first Saudi-German Hospital and Harley Street Clinic London, Pakistan’s first Hyatt Regency Hotel, Pakistan’s first 36-hole PGA standard night lit golf course in golf course community, Pakistan’s largest cricket stadium, Pakistan’s first night safari, Pakistan’s most dazzling dancing fountains, Pakistan’s most plush private member club called President’s Club and Pakistan’s first international standard theme park just to name a few.

Bahria Town is the largest private real estate group not only in Pakistan but Asia. Currently, Bahria Town is developing Pakistan’s largest private real estate project in the port city known as Bahria Town Karachi, where a large number of families are already enjoying the luxury and convenience of Bahria Town’s signature lifestyle. Bahria Town has also started delivery of possession in Bahria Golf City from 23rd March 2017.

METRO Cash & Carry organises biggest supplier events of 2017

LAHORE (PR): METRO Cash & Carry Pakistan in collaboration with Ministry of Science and Technology has organized one of the biggest supplier events of 2017 which really proved to be inspirational from many dimensions for all stakeholders.

Nearly 300 participants from different sectors (industry, academia, research, regulatory and ministry) trekked to attend this conference and showed strong collaboration on the conference’s theme “Inspiration for Growth”.

The purpose of the event was to create a clear understanding about “Certification Incentive Programme for SMEs under PQI Initiatives-2025” launched by the ministry to guide, support and provide incentive grants to more than 2000 SMEs for adopting, implementing new standards and trends for international competitiveness and to improve industrial productivity as well as product quality of Pakistani Entrepreneurs/SMEs in global supply chain.

Pakistan Day celebrated

LAHORE (PR): The Archbishop Sebastian Francis Shaw has greeted the nation on the auspicious occasion of Pakistan Day, saying the March 23 has a special significance in the history of sub-continent.

Addressing a gathering held at St Anthony’s High School, Lawrence Road Lahore, to mark the Pakistan Day, the Archbishop said that Christian community played its due part in the struggle for independence and stood side by side with their Muslim brethren through thick and thin. The gathering was also attended by the Principal Shahid Ambrose Moghul. The Archbishop said that special prayers were offered for the peace and prosperity of the country in the churches. He said, “While celebrating Pakistan Day, we should resolve the spirit of national unity and follow the Quaid's guiding principles of unity, faith and discipline.”

He said that the Lahore Resolution which was came to be known as Pakistan Resolution, imparted a new strength and motivated to the movement of independence. “We should make a firm resolve to make all-out efforts to achieve the objectives of creation of Pakistan and also to make Pakistan a strong and prosperous country where equality, justice and brotherhood reign supreme,” he added.

Principal Shahid Ambrose Moghul, addressing the gathering, said that the Christian community along with its Muslim brethren is also making its earnest efforts to bring about economic and social revolution in keeping with the spirit of the Pakistan Resolution.