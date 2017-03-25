ISLAMABAD - Finance Minister Ishaq Dar has expressed satisfaction on the work undertaken during ongoing housing and population census till date and hoped the good work would be kept up in coming days also.

He chaired a meeting to review the progress of ongoing housing and population census 2017. Minister for Law and Justice Zahid Hamid, PM’s Special Assistant on Law Barrister Zafarullah Khan, PM’s Special Assistant on Statistics Khawaja Zaheer Ahmed, the Finance secretary and Statistics Division secretary also attended the meeting.

The Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS) chief statistician apprised the meeting that the census activities under phase-I had been going on for seven days now.

He said that census work was being undertaken in 40,000 blocks throughout the country in an effective manner. He said that considerable work had already been completed under the phase-I. He informed the meeting that all the activities were being carried out as per the standard parameters.

Dar appreciated the dedication of all officials engaged in census activities including the army personnel.

He said that the PML-N government had the privilege of taking on this gigantic task after 19 years, adding that the task would be completed in the most transparent manner as per international best practices.

Welcoming the appointment of Khawaja Zaheer Ahmed as Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Statistics, Dar said that Zaheer brought with him rich experience and would endeavour to enhance liaison with all stakeholders at administrative and political levels to address complaints and grievances arising out of the whole process of the census. Senior officials of the Finance and Statistics Divisions also attended the meeting.