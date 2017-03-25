KARACHI:- The total liquid foreign reserves held by the country stood at $22,050.2 million on March 17, 2017. According to the break-up of the foreign reserves position released on Friday showed that foreign reserves held by the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) stood at $16,960.5 million, net foreign reserves held by commercial banks are $5,089.7 million, so total liquid foreign reserves reached at $22,050.2 million.–Staff Reporter

During the week ending March 17, 2017, SBP’s reserves decreased by $278 million to $16,961 million, on account of external debt servicing.