LAHORE - The Institute of Chartered Accountants of Pakistan (ICAP) Executive Director Razi Khan on Friday met Technical Education and Vocational Training Authority (TEVTA) Chairman Irfan Qaiser Sheikh to discuss the different areas for the development of skills in the underprivileged areas of the country.

They also discussed how to explore various avenues of mutual interest with the joint efforts of ICAP and TEVTA to facilitate and invigorate the talent in Punjab. The ICAP established under The Chartered Accountants Ordinance, 1961 is a professional self-regulatory body, operating under the CA Bye Laws 1983 and represents accountants employed in public practice, business and industry, and the public and private sectors.

On the other hand, TEVTA is governed by the government of the Punjab to enhance global competitiveness in Punjab, through a quality and productive workforce by developing demand driven, standardised, dynamic and integrated technical education and vocational training service.

During the meeting, it was also agreed that the follow up meetings between the two institutes should be arranged so that the modalities can be figured out for the joint efforts and cooperation.