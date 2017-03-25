Nestlé, SDPI sign MoU on ‘Water Stewardship’

LAHORE (Staff Reporter): Nestlé Pakistan and Sustainable Development Policy Institute (SDPI) have signed an MoU to collaborate on the theme of ‘Water Stewardship’ which will promote responsible use of water resources in Pakistan. Nestlé Pakistan is the first market in the Nestlé world to start implementing Alliance for Water Stewardship’s (AWS) Standard at the Sheikhupura factory (currently underway). This standard promotes better water management of site specific water use and water catchment areas to address shared water concerns related on quality, quantity and governance. Nestlé is committed to developing business in a way that facilitates effective Water Stewardship. SDPI is one of the oldest think tanks in Pakistan and has been providing research-based policy recommendations to the government of Pakistan on a wide array of issues including water, climate change, economic growth and sustainable development. The Lauder Institute at University of Pennsylvania ranks SDPI as one of top 15 research institute's in Southeast Asia and the Pacific.

Under this MoU, Nestlé Pakistan and SDPI will identify and prioritise opportunities and challenges for sustainable water management, presenting Water Stewardship as an effective means to address this challenge.

Sundar Industrial Estate holds flower show

LAHORE (Staff Reporter): The Punjab Industrial Estates Development and Management Company (PIEDMC) Chairman has said that 740 factories belonging to different fields are working in Sundar Industrial Estate and investment made by these factories has reached upto Rs40 billion. He was addressing to a 5th Annual Flower Show held at Sundar Industrial Estate which concluded here yesterday. PIEDMC Chairman Rizwan Khalid Butt informed that number of direct employees in SIE has reached upto 0.125 million which the SIE has provided an opportunity of employment upto 800,000 people. He was the chief guest at the Spring Flower Show, which was also attended by some of the leading industrialists in Punjab alongside board members from BOM-SIE. Rizwan stated that according to Punjab Chief Minister Shehbaz Sharif vision for the estate, ‘We want to make Sundar as green as any eco-friendly industrial estate in the world. We have allocated special resources for to achieve this goal and will have a fully green Sundar Industrial Estate within the next four months.”

CDNS achieved Rs 163b upto March 15

ISLAMABAD (APP): Central Directorate of National Savings (CDNS) has achieved Rs163 billion savings till last week of third quarter of current fiscal year, from July 1 to March 15, 2016-17. The target for the year 2016-17 was Rs228 billion, while the directorate managed to achieve Rs218 billion for the previous fiscal year, a CDNS official said. He said the CDNS had notified upward revision in the profit rates for various saving certificates to benefit its investors especially the widow and pensioners, which had been applicable from February 1, 2017. "The instant revision was made in the backdrop of current market scenario and in accordance with the government's policy to provide market based competitive rate of return to the investors of National Savings", he said. He said as per notification issued by the federal government, the new rates for Defense Savings Certificate, Special Saving Certificate and Account, Regular Income Certificate and Savings Accounts had been revised upward at an average of 7.54 percent, 6.03 percent, 6.54 percent and 3.95 percent, respectively.

UVAS distributes Rs1.5m subsidy among ostrich farmers

LAHORE (APP): The University of Veterinary and Animal Sciences Lahore has distributed cheques worth Rs1.5 million as subsidy among ostrich farmers under its project titled "Developing of Ostrich Farming in Punjab”. Minister for Livestock & Dairy Development Punjab Asif Saeed Manais gave away the cheques to 18 successful ostrich farmers. The project is a joint venture of UVAS and Livestock & Dairy Development Department Punjab and is aimed at establishing ostrich farming as a cottage industry in Pakistan. The project was launched in October 2016 with a total budget of Rs69.94 million with major portion of around Rs60 million to be distributed among ostrich farmers as subsidy. The UVAS has so far registered 3,000 ostrich chicks at 61 ostrich farms in 18 districts of Punjab. The project team visits each registered ostrich farm regularly and guides the farmers about feed, medicine and management related issues.