ISLAMABAD - Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif has stressed the need of fully exploiting Free Trade Agreement (FTA) for the mutual benefit of peoples of Sri Lanka and Pakistan.

The prime minister was talking to Pakistan-Sri Lanka Friendship Trade and Investment Association President Iftikhar Aziz who called on him Friday. Aziz has been conferred the Tamgha-e-Kidmat for his meritorious services in promoting the trade between Pakistan and Sri Lanka.

While recalling meeting with his Sri Lankan counterpart Ranil Wickremesinghe on the sidelines of World Economic Forum early this year, the prime minister said Pakistan and Sri Lanka could collaborate for the achievement of objectives of SAARC.

“Both Countries should utilise the full potential of Free-Trade Agreement”, emphasised the prime minister. “Our government has provided comprehensive facilitation and protection of returns to investors as is evident from the pace of development projects,” PM Nawaz said.

The prime minister deeply appreciated Aziz for the invaluable gift of corneas for the people of Pakistan. Aziz is gifting 10 corneas to the prime minister, 10 corneas to the Punjab chief minister and 5 corneas to the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa governor. Aziz confirmed that he would be able to provide additional corneas in the next two weeks.

The prime minister congratulated Aziz for conferment of Tamgha-e-Khidmat Award from President Mamnoon Hussain. PM Nawaz said, “This reflects the meritorious services that you have rendered towards promotion of friendship, trade and investment between the two countries.”