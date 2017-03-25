LAHORE - The Punjab Provincial Development Working Party (PDWP) has approved two development schemes of Energy and Literacy Sectors with an estimated cost of Rs6,182.855 million.

These schemes were approved in the 62nd meeting of Provincial Development Working Party (PDWP) of current fiscal year 2016-17 presided over the P&D Punjab Chairman Muhammad Jahanzeb Khan.

P&D Provincial Secretary Iftikhar Ali Sahoo, all Members of the Planning & Development Board, provincial secretaries concerned and other senior representatives of the relevant provincial departments also attended the meeting.

The approved development schemes included: Consultancy Services for “Khadim-E-Punjab Ujaala Program” (PC-II) at the cost of Rs505.323 million and Punjab Non-Formal Education Project (Revised) at the cost of Rs5,677.532 million.