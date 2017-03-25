LAHORE - The Lahore Chamber of Commerce and Industry (LCCI) and Pakistan Industrial and Traders Associations Front (PIAF) have announced that membership renewal process for both bodies for 2017-18 is underway and the last date is March 31 (Friday).

The offices of the chamber and PIAF will work extra hours at the end of the month to enable their members to get their registration renewed. The decision has been taken by the executive committees with an objective to facilitate the members. As per Trade Organisations Act 2013, March 31 is the last date for renewals and the process of membership renewal is currently underway for the current fiscal year.

According to a press release issued here on Friday, PIAF Chairman Irfan Iqbal Sheikh along with Senior Vice Chairman Tanveer A Sufi and Vice Chairman Khawaja Shahzeb Akram said that those members of PIAF who have not yet submitted the PIAF or Lahore chamber dues are reminded to get registered before the dead line. The PIAF had already intimated its members through letters, emails and SMS service that their membership would expire on March 31, 2017.

For getting renewed their membership, members would also have to submit prescribed membership fee along with proof of filing of last income tax and sales tax returns, if applicable. In case of non-renewal, membership would be cancelled and one would have to go through entire re-admission process.