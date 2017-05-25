Bahria Golf City Islamabad Unveils Mariano Restaurant & Spa

ISLAMABAD/RAWALPINDI (PR): Bahria Town unveiled Mariano Restaurant & Spa, the twin cities’ most exquisite dining destination featuring a luxury spa, at an extravagant event amidst the picturesque landscape of Bahria Golf City Islamabad (2 minute from Toll Plaza on New Murree Expressway) with amazing views of the golf greens surrounded by Margalla Hills. No other place in the twin cities offers more dramatic views and with the food prepared by the best chefs in town, Mariano is surely to establish itself as the place to be in Islamabad.

The event was attended by the crème de la crème of the twin cities, including Governor KPK, Iqbal Zafar Jhagra, Sheikh Rasheed Ahmed, MNA, Ali Janjua, CEO Works/House Retro, Mr & Mrs Nadeem Malik Akhter, MD of Tahnoor& Co. The list of eminent guests included Ambassadors of Brunei, Indonesia, Sri Lanka, Belarus, Uzbekistan, and Tajikistan; High Commissioners of Malaysia, Nepal, Cuba and Turkmenistan; and guests from China, Myanmar, Thailand, Vietnam, Australia, Brazil, Iran and Uzbekistan.

On the tour of Bahria Golf City, the guests were full of praises for the development of this unique residential community built on a 18-hole PGA standard golf course developed amidst the spectacular Margalla Hills. The ribbon cutting was performed by the chief guest Iqbal Zafar Jhagra, Governor KPK.

‘CreditFix’ wins Karandaaz Fintech Disrupt Challenge

ISLAMABAD (PR): Pakistan’s top agency for promotion of financial inclusion, Karandaaz Pakistan announced ‘CreditFix’ the winner of its Fintech Disrupt Challenge 2017 after a close competition between extraordinary startups at the Institute of Business Administration (IBA), Karachi. CreditFix, founded by Owais Zaidi, will receive up to $100,000 in funding whereas the three runner-ups, ‘Invoice Wakalah’, ‘UniKrew’ and ‘Agrigate’ will receive up to $20,000 each.

The Fintech Disrupt Challenge that aimed at hunting for extraordinary startup ideas worthy of creating substantial social impact, solicited innovative responses to bottlenecks in Pakistan’s financial services sector under the 2nd edition of the challenge.

This year, Karandaaz had invited startups in five thematic areas including access to financial services, payments, e-commerce, interoperability and early stage ideas related to m-wallet use cases, education of financial services through technology, customer engagement / experience, micro credit, and digital savings.

Funded by Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation and UKAid, the disrupt challenge offered two different grants, up to $100, 000 for established startups and $20,000 for seed funding of new startups respectively.

Cultural Infusion launches heritage arts programme

LAHORE (PR): Cultural Infusion, Australia’s non-profit organisation, recently launched its heritage arts programme on the occasion of International Cultural Diversity Day.

The program will benefit the under privileged communities of Pakistan and will rescue the traditional and cultural heritage. Cultural Infusion is a cultural enterprise that works with schools, youth, and the arts to promote cultural harmony for a richer, more cohesive civilisation. Cultural Infusion believes that culture is an enabler and driver of sustainability and quality education, an eradicator of poverty and a key to social cohesion and inclusion.

Cultural Infusion achieves its goals through the delivery of a range of sustainable arts and engagement programmes including innovative digital interactive media targeted to schools, youth and communities. Cultural Infusion has delivered a multitude of creative services, products and ongoing programmes to Azerbaijan, Brazil, Cambodia, Egypt, India, US, South Africa, China, Pakistan, the UK, the Philippines, Portugal and throughout Australia.

LUMS hosts workshop

LAHORE (PR): The LUMS Centre for Water Informatics and Technology hosted its third capacity building workshop on ‘Water Informatics, Science and Systems’ held at LUMS from 20th May to 23rdMay, 2017inLahore. This workshop followed the Spring School and the Fall School that was held in 2016 that attracted a large body of students, academics and professionals engaged with water management.

The three-day workshop covered a diverse range of thematic issues in the water sector, including a) Systems Analysis b) Hydrological Remote Sensing. The modules were knit together by demonstrations, field visits and case studies on how aspects of sensor data collection (science) and data analysis (systems) can be combined in water informatics frameworks.

Leading international and national water experts delivered technical sessions. The workshop used a combination of lectures, interactive panel discussions as well as lab sessions to engage the participants. The workshop hosted over 130 participants from national and international universities, including students. The workshop was also attended by water professionals from the public, private sector and non government organizations.

‘Fori Mazdoori ’app

KARACHI (PR): Fori Mazdoori is a smart app initiative that thrives on digital inclusion by connecting blue-collared workers instantly with employers across Pakistan. Launching its first operation in May 2017, Fori has partnered with Telenor Pakistan with 50 retailers on-board, and has angel investors like InfoTech Group backing them up. Fori aims to bridge the gap between the non-technical work force and the dynamic digital world through its integrated platforms including a bilingual app, a fully functional website, and retailers that serve as registration centres.

Dr. Musstanser Tinauli, founder of Fori Mazdoori commented, “To make Fori work, workers will walk-in to register at any of our partner outlets, such as a Telenor biometric-enabled retailers. The retailer through usage of our retailer app (designed mostly in Urdu) will create the worker’s profile directly into the Fori Mazdoori database. The registration process makes the workers instantly searchable in their vicinity through our website (http://www.forimazdoori.com) and the android user app. After connecting and hiring the workers, the employer can recommend and rate the worker’s performance. Through Fori, we will be able to impact millions of workers, and enable them to become part of the digital world whether they have access to the internet or not. We estimate, just one additional job courtesy Fori Mazdoori, would help a worker earn an additional 50% aggregated monthly wage. Also, through Fori, a worker with very limited resources and access to technology will now be able to be present online 24/7 through a profile with star ratings, photos, videos, friends and recommendations.”

ABL-PMBMC agreement

LAHORE (PR): Agreement signing ceremony between Allied Bank Limited and Punjab Model Bazaars Management Company, Industries, Commerce and Investment Department, for “Cash Collection and Management Services” was held Wednesday at ABL’s Group Office, Kashmir Road, Lahore.

The ceremony was attended by Nasir Rafique, Chief Operating Officer and Naveed Rafaqat Ahmad/Chief Financial Officer form PMBMC’s side. Shahid Amir, Chief — CRBG, North, Faisal Nadeem Siddiqui, Chief DBG, Abid Anwar, Group Head-CRBG-North — 1 and Faisal Rasheed Ghauri, Group Head — BSG North — 1 from ABL’s side attended this ceremony.

This real time Cash Collection and Management Services solution is not only according to ABL’s Vision of modernization/digitization in banking industry but also in line with the Punjab Government’s e-Vision.

Through this digitization initiative, Allied Bank in collaboration with Punjab Model Bazaars Company will provide real time high tech banking platform to 6000 plus vendors of 27 Punjab Model Bazars functional at the moment. It is expected that during a year’s time, approx. 10 more Model Bazaars will also become functional and vendors numbers may go to 10,000 plus. This digitized arrangement provides facility of real time cash collection to the vendors of Punjab Model Bazaar through 1150 plus branches of ABL. Further, these vendors will have the facility of doing their transactions through SMS banking as well.

KPOGCL, AWT to jointly execute oil & gas projects

PESHAWAR (PR): KPK Provincial Holding Company Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Oil & Gas Company (KPOGCL) and Army Welfare Trust (AWT) have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) for joint execution of projects in oil & gas upstream to downstream business.

MoU was signed by Raziuddin, CEO KPOGCL, and Major General (r) Hamid Mehmud, Chief Operating Officer AWT, in the presence of AWT Managing Director Lt General (r) Khalid Rabbani.

Managing Director expressed his keen interest in the oil & gas exploration & production to cater for energy needs of fast-growing economy of the country. CEO KPOGCL Raziuddin lauded the efforts and thanked theAWT management for trust in shaking hands with KPOGCL.