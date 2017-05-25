LAHORE - Chairman of steering committee for Orange Line Metro Train project Khawaja Ahmad on Wednesday chaired a weekly progress review meeting of the project.

He said international-standard, air-conditioned and comfortable coaches, which are compatible with Pakistani weather conditions, have been manufactured for Lahore Orange Line Metro Train, which will provide safe, swift and smart mode of transportation to more than 250,000 commuters daily in the provincial metropolis.

The meeting was informed that first batch of coaches for the metro train, manufactured in China, would reach Lahore during first week of July. Laying of track for parking these carriages in depot at Dera Gujran has already commenced. The train will have an operation speed of 80 Kms per hour and a total of 27 trains, each comprising of five coaches, will be operated at an interval of five to ten minutes for catering to the needs of the passengers, he added.

The meeting was told that so far 68.25 percent civil work on the project has been completed. Progress on package-I from Dera Gujran, GT Road to Chuberji was 82.59 percent, on package-II from Chuberji to Ali Town was 50.50 percent, on Depot near Dera Gujran was 73.05 percent while on Stabling Yard near Ali Town was 66.97 percent completed.

For Package-I, all the 341 transom and 670 U-tub girders required for construction of elevated viaduct have been precast and are being rapidly launched along the available area. For Package-II, construction of piles, pile caps and piers has been completed and work to precast 819 U-tub girders and 395 transoms has also started. More than 70 percent work for rehabilitation of roads from Chuberji to Tokahr Niaz Baig has also been completed. All efforts were being made for completing construction work of four stations of this package, Chuberji, Gulshan Ravi, Samanabad by May the 30, while the remaining nine stations will be completed till June 30.

Ahmad directed for gearing up construction activity on package-II and employment of more labour for this purpose. He underlined the need for adopting safety measures during execution of work on the project and said that areas where work was in progress should be barricaded to avoid collision of vehicles.