LAHORE - The Sui Southern Gas Company (SSGC) has increased the LPG prices by Rs10 per kilogram after which domestic cylinder and commercial cylinder are being sold at Rs100 and Rs400, respectively. Adds NNI: LPG Distributors Association Pakistan and FPCCI Standing Committee for LPG Chairman Irfan Khokhar has expressed deep concern over hike in price of LPG and requested Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif, National Accountability Bureau (NAB) and Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) to take concrete measures to overcome LPG crisis.