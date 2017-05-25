PIAF raises concern over surge

in trade deficit

LAHORE (Staff Reporter): PIAF Chairman Irfan Iqbal Sheikh has expressed serious concern over incessant surge in trade deficit during ongoing fiscal year. He said that trade deficit, in first ten months of fiscal year 2016-17, had widened 40 percent which is dangerous for economy. He termed increase in the country’s exports as only way to slash the soaring gap. He said that the export target, which is set $20 billion by 2020-21, does not seem to be achievable. The PIAF chairman warned the government that the current crippling trade deficit of $30 billion cannot be minimised until and unless the exports are increased. “Costly access to electricity and traumatising power cuts are one of the main reasons behind a plummet in the country’s exports. The govt should decrease price of electricity for industrial sector in the next budget,” he added. He urged the government to reduce the electricity rates for industrial sectors beside provision of RNLG and system gas at regionally competitive rate, Rs400/mmBTU, across Pakistan without levy of GIDC.

The Industry acknowledges the macroeconomic stability achieved by the government in last four years, however the ever increasing balance of trade deficit is eating the economic stability, he added. He further said that industrialists were unable to compete in international market due to availability of gas and electricity at relatively higher cost.

Workshop on Multi-Sectoral Nutrition Strategy held

LAHORE (Staff Reporter): Punjab Planning & Development ‘Multi-Sectoral Nutrition Center’ (MSNC) in collaboration with UNICEF Pakistan hosted a prioritisation workshop for the Multi-Sectoral Nutrition Strategy, here on Wednesday. More than 70 participants took part in the workshop, including representatives from all relevant sectors of the Punjab govt (Health, Water, Sanitation and Hygiene (WASH), Food, Social Protection, Population, Agriculture, Labour, Women Development and Education, non-governmental organisations, community support organisations (CSOs) and development partners. 2011 National Nutrition Survey revealed approximately 34 percent of Punjab’s children under five are underweight, 42 percent are stunted and 13 percent suffer from wasting. Based on these findings, the Punjab Multi-Sectoral Nutrition Strategy was developed in 2015 to improve food security indictors and to address chronic malnutrition by increasing awareness and to provide an equitable access to safe and nutritious food.

Great scope to enhance bilateral trade between Pakistan, Britain: Julian Barns

LAHORE (NNI): Chairman of Pak-Britain Business Council (PBBC) Julian Hamilton Barns on Wednesday said that there was a great scope to enhance bilateral trade relations between Pakistan and Britain in various sectors. She expressed these views during her visit to Pakistan Carpet Manufacturers and Association (PCMA). A delegation of PBBC also accompanied the Chairman. On this occasion, Senior Vice Chairman of PCMA Riaz Ahmed gave a detailed briefing to the visiting delegation regarding the carpet industry whereas a documentary showing different stages of carpet manufacturing was also shown. Barns vowed to extend full support to introduce Pakistan’s carpet industry in Britain’s market. She also said, “The PBBC would play its role in the international exhibition of carpets which will be held in Pakistan in October.” Both sides agreed to sign a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to enhance bilateral cooperation. Barns said that Pakistan should take benefit from its friendly relations with Britain.”

In this regard she stressed frequent exchange of delegations between the two countries.

Riaz Ahmed furter said that, “There is a huge demand across the world for Pakistan manufactured carpets.” He expressed great joy over PBBC’s proposal to introduce Pakistan’s carpet industry in Britain’s market.

The members of PCMA expressed their profound grief over the terror attack that occurred in Manchester saying that, “The entire Pakistani Nation stands with the bereaved families of those innocent people who lost their lives in the tragic incident.”

The PBBC delegation also visited the training institution of the carpet manufacturing while souvenirs were also presented to them by the senior members of PCMA.

SECP’s awareness drive for trainees,

employees of KPMG

ISLAMABAD (NNI): In order to create financial awareness, the SECP conducted full-day awareness seminars in collaboration with KPMG Taseer Hadi & Co. Chartered Accountants in Islamabad, Lahore and Karachi. Around 300 participants attended the sessions facilitated by 15 leading practitioners and subject specialists from various segments of industry. The objective of these seminars was to bring a higher level of awareness among the country’s professional and academic circuit about the areas being regulated by the SECP and the product suite available to investors for making legitimate and safer investment decisions. The SECP considers these professionals as door opener to a wider population of their client entities and want to spread the financial awareness through these professionals to the large segments of the society. The sessions outlined the SECP’s role as the apex regulatory authority of the non-banking finance company and its investor education’s campaign Jamapunji for creating financial awareness among the masses.

The participants were informed about the Jamapunji web portal, the SECP’s value added SMS services and service desk facility. The broad-spectrum campaign educates the different segments of the society by conducting seminars, broadcasting public services messages radio and media campaigns etc.

The speakers steered interactive sessions on financial planning, capital markets, mutual funds and voluntary pension system insurance and company incorporation. The session incorporated the policies and procedures of utilizing the products and highlighted the benefits and risks involved for the investors when opting for investment options.

The attendees actively enquired about various aspects related to investments, better financial planning and company incorporation. The SECP’s awareness material was also distributed among the participants for their continuing assistance. The audience commended the SECP’s ongoing efforts of building awareness for the students and professionals both. The SECP showed gratitude to the audience for their welcoming response with a promise that such collaborative efforts will continue to take place in future.